HERSHEY — The Mohawk High girls basketball team battled hard but wasn't able to find gold Thursday.
The Lady Warriors trailed by six points after three quarters before Philadelphia West Catholic pulled away for a 67-56 decision in the PIAA Class 3A championship game.
Paige Julian led Mohawk with 23 points, while Nadia Lape had 16 and Hannah McDaniel contributed 14.
WPIAL champion Mohawk, which finished 19-5, was making its first appearance in a state title game. West Catholic (11-4) was back in the finals after finishing as the state Class 2A runner-up in 2018.
