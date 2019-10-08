By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Abby Shoaff was on her game yesterday for the Mohawk High girls soccer team.
Shoaff scored four goals to lead the Lady Warriors to a 5-1 WPIAL Section 3-1A road win over Quigley Catholic on Tuesday.
Kristen Clark added the other goal for Mohawk (6-6, 6-7).
Madisyn Cole, Ava Nulph and Natalie Quear recorded one assist each for the Lady Warriors.
Alexa Nulph made 13 saves in goal to earn the win.
Mohawk led 3-0 at the half.
VolleyballLady Greyhounds sweep
Wilmington breezed to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 District 10, nonregion home victory over West Middlesex.
Keegan McConhay recorded nine kills, seven digs and three aces for the Lady Greyhounds. Rachel Lego contributed seven assists, four blocks, four digs and four aces, while Madison Wigley chipped in with six assists, three kills, four digs and three aces.
Alex Anderson added three kills, three blocks and eight digs. McKenzie Wigley scooped up seven digs.
Lady ‘Canes fall
New Castle dropped a 25-18, 26-24, 25-11 Section 4-3A decision to Mars.
The Lady ‘Canes are now 2-8 in the section, 3-8 overall.
Girls soccerMartineau paces Wilmington
The Lady Greyhounds’ Lindsey Martineau scored three goals to power the team to a 13-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over West Middlesex.
Sabrina Devite and Ashley Wignall scored two goals apiece for Wilmington (4-0, 10-3). Reese Walker, Emma Hill, Sarah Thomas, Mariah Gardner, Megan Bayuk added one each Jenna Nuzzo.
Thomas tallied three assists for the Lady Greyhounds and Martineau chipped in with a pair. Wignall, Hill, Emilia Labbiento, Anna Williams, Hannah Lockhart, Bayuk and Devite added one assist each.
Taylor Kendall was in goal for the shutout.
Wilmington led 5-0 at the half.
Hockey
Neshannock beats Burrell
The Lancers claimed a 5-0 victory over Burrell at the Pittsburgh Ice Arena in New Kensington.
After a slow start, Neshannock found a spark and scored two goals in the closing 2 1/2 minutes of the first period. Tommy Malvar picked up the first after taking a pass from Davey Cochenour. Then with just 1.5 seconds left on the clock, Jonathan Michaels beat the Bucs goaltender to give Neshannock a 2-0 lead at the end of the first. Terence Rice and Teddy Saad assisted Michaels on the play.
The Lancers scored the lone second-period goal when Rice found Saad who gave the Lancers a 3-0 lead at the break.
In the third period, Malvar and Saad each picked up their second tallies of the night. Michael Benson was credited with an assist on Malvar’s goal and Nolan Earl helped on Saad’s.
Lancers goalie Riley Mastowski, was perfect in net, stopping all 26 shots he faced.
Burrell is now 0-2.
Neshannock (2-0) is back in action on Monday when it takes on Erie McDowell (0-1) at 7 p.m. at Hess Ice Rink.
