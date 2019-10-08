Abby Shoaff was on her game Monday for the Mohawk High girls soccer team.
Shoaff scored four goals to lead the Lady Warriors to a 5-1 WPIAL Section 3-1A road win over Quigley Catholic on Tuesday.
Kristen Clark added the other goal for Mohawk (6-6, 6-7).
Madisyn Cole, Ava Nulph and Natalie Quear recorded one assist each for the Lady Warriors.
Alexa Nulph made 13 saves in goal to earn the win.
Mohawk led 3-0 at the half.
Martineau paces Wilmington
The Lady Greyhounds’ Lindsey Martineau scored three goals to power the team to a 13-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over West Middlesex.
Sabrina Devite and Ashley Wignall scored two goals apiece for Wilmington (4-0, 10-3). Reese Walker, Emma Hill, Sarah Thomas, Mariah Gardner, Megan Bayuk added one each Jenna Nuzzo.
Thomas tallied three assists for the Lady Greyhounds and Martineau chipped in with a pair. Wignall, Hill, Emilia Labbiento, Anna Williams, Hannah Lockhart, Bayuk and Devite added one assist each.
Taylor Kendall was in goal for the shutout.
Wilmington led 5-0 at the half.
