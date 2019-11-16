Mohawk High girls basketball standout Karly McCutcheon will continue her career at the collegiate level.
McCutcheon, a senior, signed her National Letter of Intent to West Liberty University, which is located in West Virginia.
Last year, McCutcheon missed the entire regular season with an injury. She played in the Lady Warriors’ only playoff game, a 58-45 loss to Washington. McCutcheon netted 21 points with 11 rebounds and three steals in the setback.
The Lady Hilltoppers, an NCAA Division II school, compete in the Mountain East Conference.
