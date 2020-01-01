Mohawk’s boys soccer team earned a return trip to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
It was the Warriors’ second straight postseason berth — and only the second in program history. Seniors Dylan Lloyd and John Colella played big parts in both runs and both were named to the Section 1 all-star team. Lloyd was named the section’s player of the year.
Lloyd, who was named to the Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-WPIAL squad, led the Warriors with 20 goals on the season. He and Colella both scored in the team’s playoff match against Greensburg Central Catholic, but the team’s season ended at 7-10-1 with a 4-2 setback to the Centurions.
Neshannock finished 2-14-1 and did not have any players on the first team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.