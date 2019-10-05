Ball control was a high priority for the Mohawk High football team thinking upset Friday night.
It took a half, but Riverside dashed those plans with its own brand of ball control in the second half.
The host Warriors had just three second-half possessions in dropping a 35-10 WPIAL Midwestern Athletic Conference decision to the Panthers.
"We were able to establish the run very well in the first half against a very good team that's hard to run on," Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. "Overall, I was pleased with the first half.
"Unfortunately, we're kind of forced into that game plan no matter who is on the other side of the ball. They wore us down. They didn't do anything different or unexpected. It was just more of the same. We weren't able to get off the field when we had our opportunity."
The Warriors (0-6 MAC, 0-7 overall) took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards in eight plays. Cory Brown capped the drive on a 12-yard scoring run with 7:39 to go in the opening quarter. All eight plays were rushes.
Brown paced Mohawk with 85 rushing yards on 15 attempts.
"Obviously Brown had a huge night for us," McCutcheon said. "He's been a monster for us. We've been trying to get him the ball more and more."
Riverside (3-2, 4-2) scored three consecutive touchdowns to go up 21-7. Two of the touchdowns came from Hunter Nulph on runs of 48 and 6 yards. Ben Hughes also connected with Josh Bishop on a 40-yard touchdown strike.
Dylan Lloyd gave the Warriors some momentum going into the half, making a 37-yard field goal with seven-tenths of a second to go in the half. It was the second successful field goal of the season for Lloyd, who nailed a 38-yarder earlier in the year at Neshannock.
"It's been great having him," McCutcheon said of Lloyd. "Not too many high school teams have the luxury of having a kicker with that caliber.
"He's been with us the last two years. He's greatly improved this year. Unfortunately, he's not getting a chance to kick enough extra points or enough field goals. But every time we've asked him to do that, he's been spot on for us. He's a great young man and a great kicker."
Riverside put the game away with two third-quarter touchdown aerials from Hughes to Nathan Sciarro of 20 and 31 yards.
The Warriors managed 132 yards of total offense in the second half — 75 of it came on their final drive which started at their own 10 with 1:24 to go.
Mohawk is 0-7 for the first time since 2016.
"That's what we're all playing for is wins," McCutcheon said. "When you're in our situation, we're starving for one. Most of these guys were along for the ride last year.
"A win would be huge for these young men. We want to win bad. To their credit, they keep battling. You hope that sooner or later we'll earn one."
The Warriors return to action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Burgettstown (6-0) in a nonconference clash.
