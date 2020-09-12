The Mohawk High football team wasted no time making a statement Friday night.
The Warriors opened Midwestern Conference action with a 45-0 rout of Ellwood City Lincoln at Helling Stadium.
Mohawk travels to Neshannock on Thursday night.
Updated: September 12, 2020 @ 2:14 am
