HERSHEY — Once again, Mohawk High School is a PIAA runner-up.
The Lady Warriors cross country team captured second-place in the Class 1A team standings for the second straight year at the state championship meet. Mohawk was led by sophomore Natalie Lape's 20th overall finish in 20:43.8, which earned her a state medal.
She was followed by classmates Evelyn McClain (55th, 21:40.4), Aricka Young (84th, 22:20.3), Lillian McClain (90th overall, 22:28.5) and freshman Ellie Whippo (108th, 22:39.9) to round out the top-five scorers. Katelyn Stivers, a junior, was 126th at 23:08.6 and senior Sidney Andrews was 207th in 25:14.7.
Individually, District 10-champion Emma Mason of Wilmington was the top finisher from the county, crossing the line in 10th place at 20:22.7.
