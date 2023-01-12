The Mohawk school board, in a 7-1 vote, hired Kevin Wrona as interim district athletic director during its meeting Tuesday.
Wrona takes over for former Director Ron Moncrief, who resigned on Dec. 13.
Wrona is currently an assistant coach for the Mohawk boys basketball team and was a past boys basketball coach and assistant coach for the Mohawk girls basketball team.
School board member Sherry Patton was not present at the meeting at the time of the vote, while board member Mark Solley cast the lone no vote, and later declined to state why he voted no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.