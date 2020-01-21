By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
The Mohawk High girls basketball team worked overtime for a win Monday night.
Karly McCutcheon poured in a team-high 28 points to lead the Lady Warriors to a 59-57 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Avonworth.
Mohawk (9-0 section, 15-1 overall) has won 14 games in a row. Monday’s game was the first one the Lady Warriors have won by 10 points or less since a 50-47 win over Butler on Dec. 28.
“I told them how proud of them I am,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said of his words to the team after the game. “They never lost their focus.
“It was one of those nights you could see growth. A lot of it was mental growth. They stayed with it the entire time.”
Mohawk won the first meeting with the Lady Antelopes (6-3, 10-5), 41-40.
Avonworth made a field goal with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime. A desperation heave by Mohawk was off the mark at the buzzer to force overtime.
The Lady Antelopes scored the first bucket of overtime, but the Lady Warriors rallied to take the lead and hold on for the win.
Nadia Lape contributed 21 points for Mohawk.
“Nadia and Karly carried us tonight,” Lady Warriors coach Mike O’Lare said. Avonworth made it tough on us. They tried to force us into tough shots.”
The Lady Warriors made 10 3-pointers, eight by McCutcheon and two by Lape. McCutcheon’s eight 3-pointers set a school record.
“Karly hit some big 3s for us tonight,” O’Lare said. She finished 8 of 14 from behind the arc.
Kat Goetz tossed in a game-best 32 points to lead Avonworth.
“Goetz is dominant inside around the rim,” O’Lare said. “She doesn’t hurry herself. She’s strong and it’s hard to stop her. We had our hands full with her.”
Free-throw shooting helped Mohawk seal the win. The Lady Warriors were 11 of 12 from the charity stripe, compared to just 7 of 19 for the Lady Antelopes.
“We had our best foul shooters going to the line tonight,” O’Lare said. “We practice them every day; they are very good foul shooters.
“I know they put a lot of time into it.”
