The Mohawk High football team was no match for Beaver Falls on Friday night.
The host Warriors dropped a 49-14 Midwestern Conference decision.
Mohawk is now 1-4 in the conference, 1-4 overall. Beaver Falls is 5-0, 5-0.
The first scoring play for Mohawk came late in the second quarter on a 22-yard pass to Ethan Fritzley from John Voss. Josh Wilkins kicked the PAT.
Voss had a 19-yard scoring run with 7:35 remaining in the third quarter. Wilkins again booted the PAT.
Fritzley caught four passes for 39 yards and Marc Conti hauled in 5 for 39.
Mohawk’s Cory Brown rushed for 45 yards on seven carries.
Voss threw for 114 yards through the air on 14 of 28. Jordan Mollenkopf returned an interception 15 yards.
