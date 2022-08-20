The Mohawk High golf team picked up a victory over Laurel on Friday.
Keigan Hopper notched a 33 to lead the Warriors to a 196-218 WPIAL Section 5-2A win on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Mason Hopper and Josh Wilkins were both next with a 39 for Mohawk (2-0 section, 2-0 overall). Jackson Peters posted a 42, while Kaden Young scored a 43.
Caleb Gilmore and Eli Bintrim both carded 37 for Laurel (1-2, 2-2). Seth Smith was next with a 44, Dillon Dugan carded 49 and Johnny Andre added 51.
Wilmington defeats Sharon
Kaitlyn Hoover led the Greyhounds to a victory over Sharon.
Hoover carded a 40 to lift Wilmington to a 178-198 victory over the Tigers on the par-36 back nine at Tanglewood Golf Course.
Presley Deep notched a 42 while Garrett Heller and Brett Dobson both shot a 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.