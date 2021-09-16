Mason Hopper and Keigan Hopper the Mohawk High boys golf team to an upset win Thursday.
The tandem both shot a 37 to pace the Warriors to a 202-219 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Ellwood City Lincoln on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest.
Josh Wilkins contributed a 39 for Mohawk (3-6 section, 4-6 overall) and Kaden Young was next with a 42. Kevan Yorns tallied a 47.
Milo Sesti shot a 40 for the Wolverines (6-2, 7-2). Zac Polojac and Tyler Baker both fired a 43 for Ellwood City. Zion Bunney delivered a 45 and Dan Rogers added a 48.
Mohawk defeated Union 229-234 in Section 5-2A action on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Josh Wilkins carded a 41 to lead the Warriors and Rocco Galmarini fired a 38 to pace Union.
New Castle drops pair
The Red Hurricane competed against West Allegheny and Central Valley in a Section 5-3A dual meet on the par-36 back nine at Moon Golf Club.
New Castle finished with a 281. West Allegheny had the low score with a 227 and Central Valley was next with a 250.
Josh Hoerner notched a 45 for New Castle (0-9, 0-9) and Thomas Morell was next with a 55. Dom Cade collected a 56, Sean Carmichael scored a 58 and Justin Girman followed with a 67.
Hoover shoots 83 for Wilmington
Kaitlyn Hoover scored an 18-hole 83 for the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Oak Tree Golf Course.
Garrett Heller was next for Wilmington with a 92 and Presley Deep chipped in with a 99. Brett Dobson added a 105.
Grove City led the way with a 343, while Slippery Rock and Hickory shared second place with a 360. West Middlesex was fourth with a 366, Wilmington took fifth with a 379 and Sharpsville was sixth with a 429. Sharon finished seventh with an incomplete team.
Volleyball
Lady Greyhounds fall in three
Wilmington dropped a 25-14, 25-18, 25-12 District 10, Region 3-2A road loss to Lakeview.
Paije Peterson posted five kills for the Lady Greyhounds and Kara Haines added three blocks. Rachel Lego handed out three assists.
Neshannock rolls to win
The Lady Lancers cruised to a 25-7, 25-5, 25-9 Section 1-2A road victory over Beaver Falls.
Maya Mrozek led Neshannock with 10 kills and three aces, while Addi Watts added eight kills and four aces. Katie DiMuccio delivered five kills and nine aces for the winners.
Girls soccer
Wilmington rolls to win
The Lady Greyhounds breezed to an 18-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over Sharpsville.
Analiese Hendrickson scored four goals for Wilmington (1-0, 3-0), while Lindsey Martineau and Becka Book chipped in with three apiece. Anna Williams, Reese Walker and Maria Mitchell tallied two goals apiece for the victors. Annalee Gardner and Sabrina Devite scored one goal each.
Williams handed out four assists, while Martineau and Walker distributed three each. Sarah Thomas recorded two assists. Sarah Dieter, Gardner, Devite and Book had one each.
Wilmington (1-0, 3-0) led 9-0 at the half.
Ashley Wignall made one save to earn the shutout in goal.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington dropped a 4-1 District 10, Region 1-2A home match to Sharon. The match was held at Westminster College.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1) earned the lone win for the Lady Greyhounds (4-3, 4-3) at No. 1 singles.
SHARON 4, WILMINGTON 1
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Megan Messina 6-3, 6-3.
2. Ella Connolly (S) def. Jenna Allison 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.
3. Miranda Metro (S) def. Bella Toto (W) 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Katie Jennings/Abby Wallace (S) def. Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs 6-3, 6-3.
2. Iresha Norris/Katie Lapikas (S) def. Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
