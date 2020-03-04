Mohawk girls win WPIAL title; looking for more

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The scoreboard clock was ticking down at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center on Saturday.
3, 2, 1. Ballgame. The Mohawk High girls basketball team captured the WPIAL Class 3A championship, the first in program history.
There were smiles, hugs and high-fives all around as the team celebrated.
“It was great to win the title. It was a thrill,” Lady Warriors coach Mike O’Lare said.
For their efforts, the Mohawk team has been named the Athletes of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
The Lady Warriors (22-3) will take on United (20-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Castle High’s Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Mohawk wasn’t alone at Pitt on Saturday. The Lady Warriors brought quite a contingent to root the team on to victory. But that’s not out of the ordinary for the fan base.
“We have great fans and students. The support they have given us has been tremendous,” O’Lare said. “Our community has really rallied around us.
“It just keeps getting bigger and bigger. We’re hoping we get that same support in the state playoffs, starting Friday night.”
Monday, the girls basketball team was honored in school on a Warrior Walk. It’s a tradition at Mohawk where the athletes walk through the halls to be acknowledged by their fellow classmates after winning a championship.
“It was just a cool day to be recognized for them,” O’Lare said.
Members of the Mohawk girls basketball team include seniors Isabella Schmidt and Karly McCutcheon; juniors Paige Julian, Nadia Lape, Hannah McDanel, Alexis Shiderly and Abby Shoaff; sophomore Jordan Radzyminski and freshmen Abby Boehning, Madyson Cole, Alexa Kadilak and Ava Nulph. Greg Scott and Brian Turk are varsity assistant coaches under O’Lare.
O’Lare is in his 14th season at the helm. He won his 200th game earlier this season. How tough is it to win a district championship?
“It is very difficult,” O’Lare said. “I think these kids will realize it eventually. Right now, they’re kind of in a honeymoon process.
“There’s a lot of attention for them at the moment. I don’t think they will understand what they accomplished until down the road. Sometimes you need to take some time to reflect. They will be tied together for the rest of their lives. Winning a championship is extremely hard. It doesn’t matter how you get there; it’s a great feat.”
Mohawk had quite a turnaround this season. The Lady Warriors compiled a 7-16 record last season on a team with no seniors. They were without McCutcheon, who missed all but one game last year after suffering a posterior cruciate ligament tear on the first play of the team’s first scrimmage last season.
Despite last year’s record, Mohawk was on a lot of people’s radar because McCutcheon was healthy and ready to return.
“We were in a unique situation,” O’Lare said. “Our team did appear in a lot of (preseason) polls. But only because we didn’t have a lot of seniors last year.
“We were returning Karly and a year of growth. When you win seven games, you have to work your way back to the top. It won’t be given to you.”
The Lady Warriors aren’t a one-girl show. McCutcheon, Lape, Julian, McDanel and Radzyminski comprise the team’s starting lineup. Lape led Mohawk on Saturday with team-highs of 14 points and nine rebounds. Julian and McDanel added 11 markers apiece.
Any player in Mohawk’s rotation is capable of scoring in double figures and anyone has the ability of being the team’s leading scorer in any given game.
“It’s nice to have that type of balance,” O’Lare said. “You play best when all four players are in double figures.
“For me, it’s a blessing. For others, it’s hard to scout because you don’t know who will be on that night. Consistency is what got us to this point.”
O’Lare noted that his team doesn’t just work well together on the court.
“We have a good pulse on what is going on with the team,” O’Lare said. “They spent most of the weekend together. They’re really good friends off the court as well. That really helps this group.”
