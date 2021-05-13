McMURRAY — The Mohawk High girls track and field team ended a lengthy drought Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors beat Shenango (90-60) and South Park (96-54), while tying Quaker Valley (75-75) at the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championship. The Lady Wildcats knocked off the Lady Quakers. That win by Shenango coupled with Mohawk scoring the most points of the meet clinched the team title for the Lady Warriors.
The event was held at Peters Township High School.
It’s the first WPIAL team track championship for Mohawk since 1989.
“The girls, we told them it was going to be hard with all the teams that were here,” third-year Lady Warriors coach Cameron Schirmer said. “Quaker Valley has a great team. To tie with them and then with the meet overall, doing what they needed to do against the other teams, I think all the credit comes down to the girls. We had a lot of really good performances today.
2021 WPIAL team track & field championship meet
“We told the girls, ‘we won the section. We won Tri-County. There’s one more left.’ The girls were ready and they did a great job.”
It’s also the third district crown this year for a Mohawk girls sport. The Lady Warriors captured championships in cross country and girls basketball as well.
“We were able to complete a triple crown; it’s absolutely insane,” Mohawk senior Nadia Lape said. “Doing it with Natalie (Nadia’s younger sister) and the girls I’ve been best friends with since I was young, it’s a dream come true to do it in my senior year.”
Shenango’s boys and girls teams both took second place in the team standings. Riverside won the boys team title, topping the Wildcats, Greensburg Central Catholic and South Park.
“We’re obviously disappointed,” Wildcats coach Chris Vecenie said. “We came down here with aspirations to win and we came up just a little short.
“The kids ran their guts out. There were personal bests all over the place. I’m super proud of the guys.”
Said Shenango girls coach John Montgomery, “We had a lot of PRs today. The girls were so excited about this meet. We knew Mohawk was excellent.
“Quaker Valley and South Park gave us everything they had. It was a really fun meet. It was a great day for everybody. Mohawk is talented.”
Schirmer knew his team was going to be in for a battle.
“There were a lot of good teams we had to go against,” he said. “Quaker Valley is a really good team, but Shenango is also a really a good team.
“Two years ago we lost to South Park. We knew they were coming hard today. The competition here today was at the maximum.”
Nadia Lape won the triple jump at 35-1 3/4. She also was on the victorious 400 relay and 1600 relay squads.
“The 400 relay, we had the fastest time throughout the other teams. We just had to get the baton around,” Nadia Lape said. “It didn’t matter if your handoffs were good or bad. We just needed to get the baton around the track.
“Quaker Valley was seeded ahead of us. We got the lead and we were able to hold it the whole race.”
Natalie Lape, a freshman, competed in the 800, 1600, 3200 and the 3200 relay. She won the 800 in 2:27.96.
“It was a good race,” Natalie Lape said. “I knew I needed to get out fast. I knew I had good competition. I just had to keep the lead that I had.
“I just know my teammates will do their best and I have to do my best as well. I just tried to match their level of greatness. I felt good in the other events, too.”
Nadia Lape and Natalie Lape both competed in cross country, basketball and track and field this year.
“Track is a lot different than basketball,” Natalie Lape said. “It’s hard to compare with who is going to be good.”
Hannah McDanel, a senior who also participated on the basketball team, delivered for Mohawk in track. She participated in the 100, 200, 400 relay and the 1600 relay.
McDanel helped propel the Lady Warriors’ relay units to wins
“I definitely did good,” she said. “I PR’d in the 200 with a 25.51; that was good.
“Winning a track championship is definitely a dream come true. Being able to experience this with the girls I grew up with, I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group of girls.”
Shenango’s Emma Callahan, a junior, won the shot put (49-9) and javelin (112-0). She was second in the discus.
“It was a very good day for me,” Callahan said. “Going in, I felt strong. I’ve been trying to work toward the 50 mark (shot put) for a long time. I’m getting closer and closer to that.
“I think in the team event, we all have the mindset to go out there and get a mark because it’s not so much for us, but what our team needs.”
Carmen Medvit, a senior, claimed first place in the 3200 in 12:02.32. She also competed in the 3200 relay, 1600 and the 800.
“I think I did really well. My legs kind of felt like Jell-O toward the end,” Medvit said. “I ran a decent time. It was a good day overall for all of us.
“As a team, I really think we did all we could. Everyone gave it their all today. We were all super thankful to be here today, because of COVID and all. It just seemed like an odd year. I’m really proud of us.”
Riverside’s boys team avenged its lone section loss of the season, which was a setback to Shenango.
“You have to try and anticipate where Riverside will put their best runners,” Vecenie said. “Today, it just wasn’t quite enough.
“Our guys are really invested in team track, and that’s rare. It’s great to see.”
STRONG SECTION
Mohawk and Shenango are two of the eight teams that comprise Section 1-2A.
“I think it speaks really well to our section in general,” Schirmer said of two schools from the section battling for a district crown. “To have two teams here is impressive. It’s a very competitive section. It’s really cool to see two teams from one section competing for a district championship.”
Beaver Falls, Ellwood City Lincoln, Laurel, Neshannock, Riverside and Union also compete in Section 1.
“We have the most competitive section in track and field on the boys and girls side,” Vecenie said. “It’s a friendly rivalry. The competition brings out the best in all of the teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.