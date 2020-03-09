The Mohawk High girls basketball team is ready for a rematch.
The Lady Warriors will oppose Carlynton at 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. The teams met Feb. 26 at West Allegheny with Mohawk capturing a 64-58 win in the WPIAL semifinals.
The Lady Warriors (23-3) then won their first WPIAL championship in a 44-26 decision over Beaver at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
The winner of Tuesday’s matchup will take on the survivor of the Trinity-Cambria Heights matchup Friday at a time and site to be determined in the state quarterfinals.
Mohawk led the WPIAL semifinal matchup 49-32 early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Cougars made a furious comeback. Carlynton (16-9) never got any closer than the final margin.
Paige Julian paced the Lady Warriors in the first matchup, scoring 26 of her 33 points in the final two quarters. She hit a trio of treys and went 12 for 15 at the foul line. Nadia Lape added 15 points for the winners and Karly McCutcheon chipped in nine.
Kendall Kline cashed in 17 points to lead Carlynton that night.
