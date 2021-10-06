Alexa Kadilak and Natalie Quear helped lead the Mohawk High girls soccer team to a win Wednesday.
Kadilak and Quear netted two goals each for the Lady Warriors in a 6-0 WPIAL Section 3-1A road win over Neshannock.
Kristen Clark and Ava Ernst added one goal each for Mohawk (1-6, 3-6).
Madisyn Cole handed out two assists for the winners and Savanna Yates was next with one.
Abi Boehning made seven saves in net to earn the win.
The Lady Warriors led 2-0 at the half.
Wilmington blanks foe
The Lady Greyhounds cruised to an 8-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over West Middlesex.
Analiese Hendrickson and Lindsey Martineau scored two goals apiece for Wilmington (6-0, 9-1). Paige Buckwalter, Sarah Thomas, Annalee Gardner and Maria Mitchell added one each for the Lady Greyhounds.
Reese Walker, Ashley Wignall and Anna Williams assisted on two goals for Wilmington. Gardner and Thomas contributed one assist each.
Taylor Kendall made one save for the shutout in goal.
Wilmington led 4-0 at the half.
Girls tennis
Wilmington picks up win
The Lady Greyhounds captured a 4-1 District 10, Region 1-2A road victory over Greenville.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1) and Bella Toto (No. 3) claimed singles matches for Wilmington (8-5, 8-5).
The doubles tandems of Mary Boyd/Adrienne Offutt (No. 1) and Ami Hatch/Lilly Ochs (No. 2) also were victorious for the Lady Greyhounds.
WILMINGTON 4, GREENVILLE 1
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Makenna Philson 6-1, 7-5.
2. Rilee Uber (G) def. Jenna Allison 6-3, 6-0.
3. Bella Toto (W) def. Hollie Addison 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Mary Boyd/Adrienne Offutt (W) def. Katherine Cooper/Summer Spitt 6-2, 7-5.
2. Ami Hatch/Lilly Ochs (W) def. Allie McConnell/Hemi Brazel 6-4, 6-0.
Neshannock’s playoff matchup set
The Lady Lancers will open the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at 3 p.m. Monday when they travel to South Park for a first-round matchup against the Lady Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.