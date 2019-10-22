UPPER ST. CLAIR — The Mohawk High girls soccer team’s season came to an end Monday.
Abby Shoaff scored the Lady Warriors’ lone goal in a 6-1 WPIAL Class 1A first-round playoff loss to Bentworth at Upper St. Clair High School.
Madisyn Cole assisted on the goal for Mohawk (7-9).
Alexa Nulph made 22 saves in goal for the Lady Warriors.
Bentworth (17-1) led 3-1 at the half.
“We did a lot of preparing for this game,” first-year Mohawk coach Courtney Bauder said. “We had some notes and stuff on them. We prepared as much as we could.
“We knew what we were getting into. We showed up and played tough.”
Bentworth scored the first two goals and Mohawk cut it to 2-1 at the 25-minute mark.
“This was my first year. It was pretty awesome to see this team reach the playoffs,” Bauder said. “I was really happy with the way the team competed. We battled the last two weeks.”
Mohawk loses six players — Amanda Beers, Mikayla Cory, Ashley Hepler, Sydney Madrid, Alexa Nulph and Leah Stroebel — to graduation.
“The seniors will be missed,” Bauder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.