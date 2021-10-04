The Mohawk High girls soccer team picked up a win Monday.
Kristen Clark and Alexa Kadilak scored two goals each to lead the Lady Warriors to a 5-0 WPIAL nonsection road win over Aquinas Academy.
Natalie Quear added the other goal for Mohawk (2-6). Madisyn Cole posted two assists and Kadilak had one.
Abi Boehning made seven saves in goal to earn the win.
Mohawk led 3-0 at the half.
Wilmington cruises to win
Becka Book scored three goals to propel the Lady Greyhounds to a 9-1 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Sharpsville.
Reese Walker netted two goals for Wilmington (5-0 region, 8-1 overall), while Lindsey Martineau, Analiese Hendrickson, Ashley Wignall and Annalee Gardner recorded one each.
Martineau, Walker and Emily Arblaster assisted on two of the winners’ goals. Wignall, Sarah Thomas and Analiese Hendrickson posted one each.
Taylor Kendall made three saves in goal for the Lady Greyhounds and Wignall added one.
Wilmington led 7-0 at the half.
Volleyball
Union prevails
The Lady Scots posted a 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 WPIAL nonsection home win over Mohawk.
Elise Booker recorded seven kills, 11 digs and three aces for Union, while Sydney Wrona notched 11 digs.
Maddie Kassi collected seven digs and four aces, and Zoe Lepri delivered four kills, four digs and five aces.
Maddie Mangelli served four aces for the Lady Scots, Mallory Gorgacz tallied six assists and Kayla Fruehstorfer was next with four digs.
Union won the JV match as well 25-1, 25-15.
Dalaina Jones served 10 aces with three digs for the Lady Scots and Allie Ross slammed three kills. Mallory Gorgacz added four assists, and three aces.
