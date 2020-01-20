The Mohawk High girls basketball team continues to roll.
And Lady Warriors coach Mike O’Lare hit a milestone with Saturday’s win.
Three players scored in double figures to lead Mohawk to a 58-23 nonsection home win over Boardman (Ohio).
The Lady Warriors are now 14-1.
“I think there are still things we’re trying to work on,” O’Lare said. “We’re getting better, especially on the defensive side.”
It was the 200th career win for O’Lare, who is now 200-120 in his 14th season at the helm.
“I didn’t know it until after Saturday’s game,” O’Lare said of the milestone. “Any time you win games it’s a combination of a lot of things.
“I’ve been blessed with some really good players and really good assistants. The staff we put together really helps these kids. The credit goes to the kids and the assistants.”
Karly McCutcheon netted a game-high 18 points for Mohawk and Nadia Lape was next with 16. Paige Julian tossed in 10 tallies, while Hannah McDanel posted nine.
“That means we’re passing the ball,” O’Lare said of the balanced scoring. “If we share the ball and we get three or four girls over 10 points, then you don’t have to look at the stats. You know you’re sharing the basketball. We’ve been playing very unselfish basketball all year.”
The Lady Warriors poured in eight 3-pointers. McCutcheon made four, while Lape and McDanel added two each.
Reagan Burkes and Emma Olexa scored five points each for the Lady Spartans.
Shenango 53, Jamestown 38
The Lady Wildcats built a 12-point halftime lead and made it stand in posting a nonsection home win over the Lady Muskies.
Shenango held a 17-12 lead after the first quarter and a 32-20 advantage at the half.
Emilee Fedrizzi netted 15 points with 20 rebounds, six assists, five steals and three blocks to lead the Lady Wildcats (9-6), who have won eight of their last nine games.
“Fedrizzi plays with such a high motor. She impacts the game in many ways,” Shenango coach Kevin Zona said. “I like where we’re at right now. But I told them not to get complacent.
“They’re all buying in and trusting the process.”
Jamestown is now 1-12.
Boys
Poland (Ohio) 47, Neshannock 40
The Lancers’ offense struggled in the second and third quarters in dropping a nonsection road decision to the Bulldogs.
Neshannock (10-5) held a 13-12 lead after the first quarter. But Poland (8-4) outscored the Lancers, 22-13 over the next two quarters to take the lead for good.
Russell Kwiat led the Lancers with 14 points and Preston Turk was next with 12.
“Defensively, Poland is one of the best teams in the area,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “They made it very difficult for us to get into a groove offensively.
“To beat Poland, you really need to shoot it well and capitalize on opportunities when they arise. We didn’t shoot it very well and missed out on many opportunities late in the game.”
Michael Cougras scored a game-high 21 points for the Bulldogs.
BOYS
NESHANNOCK (40)
Preston Turk 4 4-412, Spencer Perry 2 2-7 6, JP Mozzocio 2 0-0 5, Russell Kwiat 5 0-0 14, Jason Nativio 1 0-0 3, Matthew Parkonen 0 0-0 0, Sebastian Coiro 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-11 40.
POLAND (47)
Michael Gordon 3 2-2 8, Ross Dedo 2 2-3 7, Todd 0 0-0 0, Josh Blasko 1 2-2 5, Adam Kassem 0 2-2 2, Zach Kassem 0 1-2 1, JP Genova 1 0-0 2, Michael Cougras 6 6-11 21, Stephen Carney 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 16-24 47.
NESHANNOCK 13 6 7 14 — 47
POLAND 12 10 12 13 — 40
3-point goals — Neshannock 6 (Kwiat 4, Mozzocio 1, Nativio 1), Poland 5 (Cougras 3, Blasko 1, Dedo 1).
JV score: Poland 41, Neshannock 24. N — Nate Rynd 9.
GIRLS
JAMESTOWN (38)
Johnson 1 4-6 6, Messai 4 0-3 8, Smith 2 0-0 4, L. Keener 1 0-0 2, McElhinny 5 0-2 10, Cowher 0 0-3 0, Weimert 0 0-0 0, Stevenson 2 2-3 6, Varano 0 0-0 0, College 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-17 38.
SHENANGO (53)
Brianna DeSalvo 3 0-0 8, Johanna Kraner 1 0-0 2, Emilee Fedrizzi 5 5-8 15, Kassidy Peters 1 0-0 3, Janie Natale 4 0-0 9, Jordan Smith 3 0-0 8, Ashley DeCarbo 2 0-0 4, Madison Iwanejko 2 0-0 4, Angelina DePaolo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-8 53.
JAMESTOWN 12 8 10 8 — 38
SHENANGO 17 15 8 13 — 53
3-point goals — Shenango 6 (Smith 2, DeSalvo 2, Peters 1, Natale 1).
JV score: No game.
BOARDMAN (23)
Reagan Burkes 1 3-5 5, Emma Olexa 1 2-4 5, Jenna Olexa 0 0-2 0, Serena Khatbib 1 0-0 2, Gia Triveri 1 0-1 2, Bella Martin 1 0-0 2, Emma Tokarsky 0 1-2 1, Reggae Smith 0 0-2 0, Dana Haas 1 0-0 2, Marie Torres 2 0-0 4, Cami Goske 0 0-0 0, Madrid Larch 0 0-0 0, Belley Moore 0 0-0 0, Tina Zheng 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 6-16 23.
MOHAWK (58)
Karly McCutcheon 5 4-6 18, Nadia Lape 5 4-4 16, Paige Julian 5 0-0 10, Hannah McDanel 3 1-2 9, Jordan Radzmynski 2 1-1 5, Abby Shoaff 0 0-0 0, Alexis Shiderly 0 0-0 0, Isabella Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Alexa Kadilak 0 0-0 0, Madyson Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 9-13 58.
BOARDMAN 9 6 5 3 — 23
MOHAWK 13 23 14 8 — 58
3-point goals — Boardman 1 (E. Olexa 1), Mohawk 8 (McDanel 2, McCutcheon 4, Lape 2).
JV score: Mohawk 42, Boardman 26. M — Alexa Kadilak 12, Alexis Shiderly 10.
