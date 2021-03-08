Mohawk's Jordan Radzyminski dribbles to the basket during a WPIAL quarterfinal game against Keystone Oaks.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mohawk's Nadia Lape throws a pass during a WPIAL quarterfinal game against Keystone Oaks.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mohawk's Hannah McDanel scores on a layup during a WPIAL quarterfinal game against Keystone Oaks.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Defense helped pave the way for the Mohawk High girls basketball team Saturday.
The Lady Warriors allowed just 25 points through three quarters in rolling to a 71-49 WPIAL Class 3A home playoff win over Keystone Oaks in quarterfinal-round action.
Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare emptied his bench in the fourth quarter with the decision locked up.
“It was as good of a defensive performance through three quarters as we’ve had all year,” O’Lare said. “The kids were really locked in.
“They were really engaged on the defensive side throughout the game.”
Second-seeded Mohawk (15-4) advances to the WPIAL semifinals to meet No. 14 Beaver Falls (7-13) at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Lady Warriors’ home floor.
Mohawk defeated the Lady Tigers twice in the regular season in Section 1 action, 67-43 at home and 67-44 on the road. The game at Beaver Falls was the most recent of the two, with that one being played Feb. 18.
The Lady Tigers reached the semifinals with a 39-36 overtime upset win over sixth-seeded Waynesburg Central.
“They’re obviously flying high right now,” O’Lare said of Beaver Falls.
Mohawk, which won the WPIAL Class 3A championship last year over Beaver, has reached the district semifinals three out of the last four seasons.
The Lady Warriors raced out to a 20-7 lead over the Lady Golden Eagles after one quarter.
“Multiple stops and multiple scores. That’s what we’re trying to do,” O’Lare said. “We’re always trying to get that opposing coach to call that first timeout.
Story continues below video
“We were doing a little bit of everything in that first quarter.”
Mohawk increased the lead to 42-18 at the half. The Lady Warriors were up 54-25 going to the fourth quarter.
Paige Julian scored 12 of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter. She netted all of the Lady Warriors’ markers in that third stanza.
Hannah McDanel was next for the hosts with 18 points.
“Hannah has been getting to the rim a lot more,” O’Lare said. “I think that led to some of her production.”
Nadia Lape chipped in with 11 points for Mohawk.
“Nadia did a great job of finding the open player,” O’Lare said. “We have to have certain kids in certain areas.
“Nadia did an excellent job of finding Paige running. Finding Hannah with her feet set.”
Eriona Neal netted 24 points to lead Keystone Oaks (11-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.