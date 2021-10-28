CALIFORNIA, Pa. — It was quite a day for area runners in the WPIAL Cross Country Championship meet on Thursday.
Sixteen total individual runners punched their ticket to the state title meet.
The district championship event was held at California University Of Pennsylvania’s Roadman Park.
Mohawk’s girls team came up just short of repeating as the WPIAL Class 1A champion.
The Lady Warriors finished second with 101 total points.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart won the girls Class 1A championship with 79 markers.
New Castle’s Lucas Bradley was the runner on the boys side, finishing 10th in the Class 2A race in 17:56.6. Laurel’s Alyssa Sherman paced the girls, capturing eight place in 21:50.1.
For more coverage of the event, see pages B1 and B2.
