A slow start proved costly for the Mohawk High girls basketball team Friday night.
The Lady Warriors dug a nine-point hole after one quarter and dropped a 51-33 WPIAL Class 3A consolation-round loss to host Keystone Oaks.
Mohawk (15-9) heads to the seventh-place game Tuesday and will take on Waynesburg Central at a time and site to be determined. The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs and the losing team’s season is over.
The Lady Golden Eagles (16-8) led 13-4 after one quarter and 21-14 at the half. Keystone Oaks extended the margin to 30-21 going to the final frame.
Erynne Capalbo netted 12 points to lead the Lady Warriors and Alexa Kadilak was next with 10. Aricka Young chipped in eight markers.
Alayna Wagner tossed in 19 points to pace the Lady Golden Eagles.
