It was a championship day for the Mohawk High girls and Ellwood City Lincoln boys cross country teams Saturday.
The teams won their respective team titles in the Tri-County Cross Country Championship. The event, which was contested in the rain, was held at Shenango High School.
It’s the second consecutive Tri-County team title for the Lady Warriors.
“They’re getting better. We have some girls that have injuries,” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said. “It’s a good sign to see them get back to normal.
“They looked good as a team. It was an impressive team effort.”
Mohawk’s Natalie Lape won the girls race and Riverside’s Ty Fluharty captured the boys championship. Complete individual times and places were not available at press time. Complete team standings also weren’t available at press time.
“Natalie Lape always runs well,” Bredl said. “I don’t think it was her best performance. But she ran a really good race. The conditions were bad; the rain was an issue.”
According to Bredl, Lape finished in 20:14 and teammate Evelyn McClain was third in 20:30. Aricka Young took sixth in 21:19, Lillian McClain was seventh in 21:36 and Ellie Whippo captured eighth in 21:41.
Fluharty finished in 16:35 to win the boys race.
Ellwood City was led by Joel Brooks, who placed third in 17:35 according to coach Mark Hall. Colton Crizer claimed fifth in 17:44 and Nick Wise was sixth in 17:56.
“They ran well; I couldn’t be happier,” Hall said. “That was by far Joel’s best race he has ever run. He ran a really smart and strong race.”
The Wolverines finished unbeaten and claimed the WPIAL Section 1-1A title.
“I kind of expected it,” Hall said of winning the Tri-County crown. “You still have to go out there and compete. But, I had the feeling we would win.
“I told them it would be tough. They’ve been doing it all year for us.”
Shenango finished second in the boys and girls team standings.
Tommy Presnar paced the Wildcats, finishing fourth in 17:41 and teammate Connor Jeffcoat took ninth in 18:30. Anthony Mancino was 10th in 18:34, Ethan Krouse claimed 18th in 19:01 and Marco Yanerella was 24th in 19:47.
“We had a lot of solid performances,” Shenango coach Chris Thompson said. “We had a couple of surprises. Tommy Presnar ran as well as he always does. He went out and ran a really good race.
“Connor Jeffcoat ran his best time of the year. That really helped our placement. We made a good run at it.”
Thompson noted the difficult weather conditions.
“The weather was rough,” he said. “It was a little drizzle. By the time the races ran, it had cleared up pretty good. We still had a little rain here and there. Things could have been a lot worse, though.”
Morgan Pisula led the Shenango girls, finishing in 21:51. Riley Bruce was 15th for the Lady Wildcats in 23:33 and Mia Pisano was 16th in 24:09. Olivia Conaway captured 20th in 24:57 and Ella Wittmann crossed the line in 21st in 25:08.
“We went 9-1 in (Section 1-1A),” Thompson said of his girls team. “We were really pleased with the girls and their effort at the Tri-County.
“Morgan has had a great year. She’s been steadily climbing. We knew she had a lot of ability in junior high. It was a good meet for both of our teams. I’m very pleased with how both teams ran.”
Neshannock’s Brendan Burns finished second in the boys race in 17:25 and teammate Nick Bender took 11th in 18:35. Brian McConahy (21st, 19:42), Adam Rickel (23rd, 19:46) and Lorenzo Scarnati (27th, 19:57) also competed.
Lindsey Urban led Neshannock’s girls contingent, claiming 12th in 22:32. Autumn Hendry was 22nd in 25:21, Emma Wilt took 25th in 25:51 and Hannah Kwiat claimed 29th in 26:21.
Alyssa Sherman led the Laurel girls in fifth place, in 20:53, while Valerie Hauser took 11th in 21:53. Sun Hileman finished 26th in 25:55, Sydney Alfera took 35th in 28:48 and Jenna Fabian followed in 37th in 30:24.
Justin Johns claimed 17th in 19:00 and Aidan Fuchs was 19th in 19:08. Alex Viggiano (22nd, 19:46) and Christopher Stone (25th, 19:48) also participated.
Brandon Nonnemacher finished seventh for the Mohawk boys in 18:02. Kaleb Lloyd took eighth for the Warriors in 18:14 and Nico Cascavilla claimed 14th. Logan Walker was 31st in 20:22 and Ayden Leslie was 32nd in 20:27.
Union’s Kayla Fruehstorfer finished 13th in 22:57, Kylie Fruehstorfer was 14th in 23:16, Clara Hudson took 19th in 24:50, Breanna Eppinger claimed 27th in 26:06 and Parker Jendrysik was 33rd in 28:28.
