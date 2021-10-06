The Mohawk High girls and Ellwood City Lincoln boys cross country teams captured section championships Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors defeated Riverside and Ellwood City Lincoln by 15-50 counts to claim the WPIAL Section 1-1A girls crown.
Mohawk finished the season 10-0 in capturing its second consecutive section crown.
The Wolverines’ boys team defeated Mohawk (21-36). The Warriors knocked off Riverside, 22-33.
The Lady Warriors’ Natalie Lape won the race in 20:55 and teammate Evelyn McClain was second in 21:27. Aricka Young was fourth for Mohawk in 21:57, Ellie Whippo claimed sixth in 23:26 and Katelyn Stivers was seventh in 24:13.
The Lady Wolverines’ Gabbi Ellsperman finished ninth in 27:51.
Brandon Nonnemacher led the Mohawk boys, finishing third in 19:00. Kaleb Lloyd claimed sixth for the Warriors in 19:36, Nico Cascavilla was 10th in 21:12, Ayden Leslie placed 14th in 22:00 and Logan Walker was 15th in 22:31 to round out the Warriors’ runners.
Anthony Spadafore finished second for the Wolverines in 18:55 and Joel Brooks came in fourth in 19:04. Colten Crizer claimed fifth for Ellwood City in 19:11, Nick Wise was seventh in 19:43 and Ian Stoneking captured eighth in 20:37.
Mohawk’s Scott McConnell won the boys junior high race in 13:46.
The Lady Warriors’ Audrey Whippo crossed the line first in the girls junior high race in 16:52.
Boys soccer
Wilmington falls
The Greyhounds came up short in a 2-0 road loss to Sharpsville in District 10, Region 1-1A action.
Both goals were scored in the first half. Wilmington is now 4-1 in region play and 6-2 overall.
Girls soccer
Mohawk earns shutout win
Kristen Clark and Alexa Kadilak scored two goals each to lead Mohawk to a 5-0 WPIAL nonsection road win over Aquinas Academy.
Natalie Quear added the other goal for Mohawk (2-6).
Wilmington cruises to win
Becka Book scored three goals to propel the Lady Greyhounds to a 9-1 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Sharpsville.
Reese Walker netted two goals for Wilmington (5-0, 8-1), while Lindsey Martineau, Analiese Hendrickson, Ashley Wignall and Annalee Gardner recorded one each.
Volleyball
Shenango wins in three
The Lady Wildcats cruised to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-9 Section 1-2A home win over Freedom.
Elyse Lenhart scored 12 points with four aces for Shenango. Kassidy Peters posted six points and 24 assists for the Lady Wildcats, while Emilee Fedrizzi contributed six points and 12 kills.
Ashley DeCarbo posted seven points and Maria Bryant was next with five. Kylee Rubin slammed 11 kills.
The Lady Wildcats’ JV team won 25-8, 25-11.
Maria Bryant led Shenango with 12 points and Elyse Lenhart was next with eight. Amara DeFrank slammed seven kills and Summer Daugherty delivered nine assists.
Laurel upends Mohawk
The Lady Spartans claimed a 25-13, 25-11, 21-25, 25-10 Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Warriors.
Kayla Carlson collected 21 assists for Laurel (9-0, 10-2) and Regan Atkins added eight kills and seven aces. Reese Bintrim notched five blocks, while Mackenzie Miles tallied 30 passes to target.
Audrey Magno led Laurel with six digs and three kills. Deyani Revis recorded six digs and six kills. Chloe Fadden followed with five digs.
Laurel won the JV match 25-18, 25-16.
Aaliyah Sizer-Anderson paced Mohawk with six digs and three aces. Malayna McBride and Avery Sun added three digs each for the Lady Warriors.
Lady Lancers win
Neshannock knocked off host Ellwood City 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21 in a Section 1-2A clash.
Maya Mrozek slammed 20 kills for the Lady Lancers (7-2, 8-2) and Mairan Haggerty added 13.
Aaralyn Nogay notched nine kills for Neshannock and Addi Watts delivered eight kills and six digs.
Neshannock won the JV match 15-25, 25-16, 15-12.
Wilmington wins in three
The Lady Greyhounds breezed to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 District 10, Region 3-2A road win over Sharon.
Myah Chimiak garnered 11 digs for Wilmington and Rachel Lego chipped in with 10 assists and five digs.
Paije Peterson posted five kills and three blocks for the Lady Greyhounds. Maelee Whiting slammed five kills and Kara Haines blocked five shots. Emilie Richardson served four aces.
Union prevails
The Lady Scots posted a 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 WPIAL nonsection home win over Mohawk.
Elise Booker recorded seven kills, 11 digs and three aces for Union, while Sydney Wrona notched 11 digs.
Union won the JV match as well 25-1, 25-15.
New Castle falls in five
The Lady ‘Canes lost to visiting Blackhawk in a Section 4-3A contest, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 20-25, 15-13.
India Bailey led New Castle with 19 kills, four saves and three aces, while Allie Cioffi made 10 saves.
Davion Blanchard blasted 16 kills with five aces and Jayden Hawkins contributed three kills and five aces. Tykara Cummings chipped in three blocks and four kills for the hosts. Logan Holmes tallied four digs and four aces, and Jori Malone was next with four saves.
There was no JV match.
The Lady ‘Canes dropped 22-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19 decision to the host Lady Bridgers in Section 4-3A action.
India Bailey recorded 10 kills, three blocks and nine saves for New Castle. Jayden Hawkins contributed four aces and four kills for the Lady ‘Canes and Davion Blanchard was next with three aces and three kills. Tykara Cummings collected nine blocks and three kills for the guests and Jori Malone notched four kills and three saves.
There was no JV match.
Girls tennis
Wilmington blanks foe
The Lady Greyhounds won all five matches to claim a 5-0 District 10, Region 1-2A home win over Franklin.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Jenna Allison (No. 2) and Bella Toto (No. 3) won singles matches for Wilmington (7-5, 7-5).
The doubles tandems of Mary Boyd/Adrienne Offutt (No. 1) and Claire Hartner/Eleanor Furimsky (No. 2) also earned wins for the Lady Greyhounds.
WILMINGTON 5, FRANKLIN 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Gracia Riddle 6-2, 6-2.
2. Jenna Allison (W) Alex Nordozzi 6-0, 6-0.
3. Bella Toto (W) Alysa Rial 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Mary Boyd/Adrienne Offutt (W) def. Angelina Wolfard/Ella Bodin 6-0, 6-1.
2. Claire Hartner/Eleanor Furimsky (W) def. Ariclla Swen/Ryahl Smith 6-1, 6-3.
Neshannock falls
The Lady Lancers dropped a 5-0 Section 4-2A road decision to Beaver.
It was the regular season finale for Neshannock.
Hockey
Wilmington falls
Morgantown knocked off Wilmington, 5-3, at Hess Ice Rink in the season opener.
Logan Popovich, Andrew Cartwright and Dalton Messner scored one goal each for the Greyhounds. Drake Tomak assisted on all three goals and Josh Work earned an assist on Cartwright’s marker.
Dom Serafino made 27 saves in net for Wilmington.
