The Mohawk High girls varsity cross country team turned in a strong performance Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors finished sixth in the Midwestern Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship meet, which was held at Settler’s Cabin Park, in Pittsburgh.
Natalie Lape was the top finisher for Mohawk, crossing the line in 21:26 for a 12th-place effort. Teammate Evelyn McClain was 17th in 22:39, Aricka Young took 27th in 23:29, Ellie Whippo was 40th in 24:08 and Lillian McClain captured 46th in 24:30.
Brandon Nonnemacher led Mohawk’s boys in the varsity race, claiming 37th in 19:41. Kaleb Lloyd was next for the Warriors in 43rd in 20:03. Nico Cascavilla captured 65th in 21:22, Logan Walker was 76th in 21:58 and Ayden Leslie crossed the finish line in 80th place in 22:06. Mohawk took 10th in the team standings.
The Warriors’ junior high boys team won the MAC title with 71 points. Scott McConnell was Mohawk’s top finisher, placing sixth in 12:14.
Brendan Burns led the Neshannock boys, placing 14th in 18:43. Teammate Nick Bender was 56th in 20:40, Adam Rickel claimed 71st in 21:45, Lorenzo Scarnati placed 88th in 22:46 and Brian McConahy captured 108th in 25:50.
Cole Hutchison finished sixth for Neshannock in the boys junior high race in 11:15.
Lindsey Urban paced the Lady Lancers, crossing the finish line 54th in 24:55. Teammate Hannah Kwiat was 94th in 30:41 and Brooke Presnar posted a 96th-place effort in 31:21.
Ainsley Allison finished 12th for the Neshannock girls in the junior high race in 14:04.
Laurel was led by Justin Johns, who finished 52nd in 20:21. Aiden Fuchs took 59th for the Spartans in 20:48, Christopher Stone was 96th in 23:02, Alex Viggiano claimed 97th in 23:06 and Logan Parsons finished 108th in 24:15.
Laurel’s boys team finished 14th in the varsity team standings.
Jacob Gruber took 13th for the Spartans in the boys junior high race in 12:33.
Laurel’s girls team finished ninth in the varsity team standings.
Alyssa Sherman led the Lady Spartans, placing 23rd in 22:49, followed by teammate Valerie Hauser in 47th in 24:26. Sun Hileman was 78th in 28:25, Jenna Fabian placed 104th in 33:23 and Sydney Alfear was 107th in 34:48.
New Castle’s Nate Pitzer took 21st in the boys varsity race in 18:59 and teammate Ben Bryson was 38th in 19:44. Andrew Kladitis finished 42nd in 19:50, Josh Hoerner was 53rd in 20:28 and Grissom Sager claimed 84th in 22:15.
The Red Hurricane took eighth in the boys team standings.
New Castle’s Nik Kladitis finished third in the boys junior high race in 11:41.
Keara Mangieri paced the New Castle girls, crossing the finish line 60th in 25:20. Lailah Bogart was 69th in 26:27 for the Lady ‘Canes, Julia Bryson took 83rd in 29:12 and Summer Barge captured 86th in 30:00.
New Castle’s Anna Reider came in 47th place in the girls junior high race in 15:58.
Boys soccer
Wilmington rolls
Colin Hill recorded a goal and two assists to lead the Greyhounds to a 6-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over Commodore Perry.
Joe Saterlee chipped in a goal and an assist for Wilmington (8-1 region, 9-2 overall). Chance Miller, Matthew Pusateri, Skyler Sloan and Jake Wilson scored one goal apiece for the Greyhounds.
Willum Sheffler posted two assists for Wilmington.
Volleyball
Union upends foe
The Lady Scots knocked off host Beaver County Christian 7-25, 26-24, 27-25, 25-16 in a WPIAL Section 1-1A matchup.
Elise Booker led the way for Union (9-0, 13-1) with 21 digs and 14 kills, while Ella Casalandra handed out 13 assists. Kelly Cleaver contributed four blocks, five kills, four digs and three aces for the victors and Maddie Mangelli notched seven digs and three aces.
Nina DiNardo delivered nine assists for Union and Zoe Lepri slammed three kills.
Beaver County Christian won the JV match 25-19, 19-25, 15-11.
Hayden Strickler led Union with eight kills and 15 digs, while Allie Ross recorded four kills, 10 digs and three aces. Mallory Gorgacz added nine assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.