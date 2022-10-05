The Mohawk High boys and girls cross country teams defeated Ellwood City Lincoln and Riverside at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors defeated both teams by a score of 15-50 to become the outright WPIAL Section 1-1A champions for the third consecutive year.
“We’re pretty banged up. We’re surviving. Very proud of them that they were able to hold themselves together to five girls,” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said. “I’m down five girls right now. Hopefully we’ll get everybody back. I don’t think we’ll get them all completely healthy but it is what it is. It’s part of the sport.”
Natalie Lape paced Mohawk after placing first with a time of 17:23. Ellie Whippo (19:10) took fourth place, Lillian McClain (19:42) grabbed fifth, Katelyn Stivers (20:19) placed sixth and Lydia Fair (21:10) was seventh for the Lady Warriors.
“That was our goal,” Lape said on becoming section champions. “Since we were younger we knew we’d have a good team so that goal has always been in mind. Hopefully, we’ll get one next year again. Just really grateful for my team, a great group of girls.”
Lape set a school and course record for girls cross country at the race. She broke her previous record of 17:25.
“Tremendous worker. Always driven,” Bredl said of Lape. “You couldn’t ask for anything more in a runner. She did it all on her own.”
Ellwood City’s Avalise Custer placed ninth with a time of 26:59.
The boys team defeated Ellwood City and Riverside, 25-30 and 17-38, respectively. Jaxon Schoedel placed first with a time of 14:47 to lead Mohawk.
Scott McConnell (16:13) took third place, Nico Cascavilla (16:51) placed fifth, Aiden Tanner (17:22) was next at seventh and Mark McKinney (18:15) grabbed 11th place for the Warriors.
Schoedel set the school and course record at the meet. Schoedel broke the previous school record set by himself at 15:11 and the course record once held since 1996 by Mike Sanford of Richland.
“I broke this courses record and the school record I set last week,” Schoedel said. “It’s pretty great to see changes from whenever I started. I’ve only been running for about a year now. It’s been pretty awesome to see such an improvement.
“Beautiful weather, these are perfect running conditions. Other than the little bit of sun, it was hot down away from the trees but other than that, perfect running conditions, dry ground, 60s, clear day, it was perfect.”
Bredl also praised Schoedel.
“He’s the mirror image of Natalie,” Bredl said. “They both work so hard on their own. When they go home they even work. It’s a tribute to the work they’ve put into it. Jaxon was number three distance runner in track and now he’s got the course record. He’s the fastest boy that’s ever ran on this course. It’s all about his work ethic.”
Bradley Custer cruised to second place to lead Ellwood City at 16:06. Drew Steffler (16:39) placed fourth, Ian Stoneking (17:09) took sixth, Kaden Schlichtkrull (18:02) posted 10th and Hunter Rock (18:33) was next at 13th for the Wolverines.
Mohawk’s Grayson Ponziani placed first in the junior high race with a time of 10:49. Ponziani set the junior high record held since 1989 by Brian James (11:12).
Mohawk’s girls junior high team defeated Riverside 15-40. Audrey Whippo placed first for the Lady Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.