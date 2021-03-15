WEXFORD — For Mohawk, the start was just as important as the finish on Saturday.

The Lady Warriors used a strong first quarter and held off North Catholic for a 54-48 win to defend their WPIAL Class 3A championship at North Allegheny High School.

“It’s breathtaking, to be honest,” Mohawk senior Nadia Lape said. “To win two WPIAL titles with people I’ve been playing basketball with since third grade and not girls that come from different high schools is great. To do it from a homegrown school in a small town, it makes everything 10 times more special for us.”

Mohawk (17-4) was very familiar with the Trojanettes (18-3). North Catholic beat the Lady Warriors in both Section 1 meetings. That didn’t intimidate the Lady Warriors, however.

WPIAL championship: Mohawk vs. North Catholic Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-37.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS The Mohawk girl’s basketball team receives their trophy after a WPIAL championship win against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-36.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS The Mohawk girl’s basketball team receives their trophy after a WPIAL championship win against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-35.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS The Mohawk girl’s basketball team receives their trophy after a WPIAL championship win against North Catholic. 0:23 MVI_1603.MP4 Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-34.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS The Mohawk girl’s basketball team lines up to receive their medals after a WPIAL championship win against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-33.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS The Mohawk girl’s basketball team lines up to receive their medals after a WPIAL championship win against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-32.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk celebrates their win after a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-31.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk celebrates their win after a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-30.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk celebrates their win after a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-29.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk celebrates their win after a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-28.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk celebrates their win after a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-26.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk celebrates their win after a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-25.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk celebrates their win after a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-24.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk Head Coach, Mike O’Lare, pulls girls in for a huddle with just seconds left in the game during a WPIAL championship… Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-23.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk Head Coach, Mike O’Lare, pulls girls in for a huddle with just seconds left in the game during a WPIAL championship… Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-22.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk Head Coach, Mike O’Lare, pulls girls in for a huddle with just seconds left in the game during a WPIAL championship… Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-21.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk teammates cheer from the bench during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-20.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk teammates cheer from the bench during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-18.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Paige Julian scores and draws a foul during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-17.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel shoots a three pointer during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. 0:21 MVI_1342.MP4 Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-16.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Paige Julian passes the ball during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-15.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Nadia Lape dribbles to the basket during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-14.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Jordan Radzyminski looks to shoot during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-13.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk teammates cheer from the bench during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-12.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel collides with an opponent during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-11.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Paige Julian weaves drives to the basket during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-10.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Nadia Lape shoots during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-9.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Nadia Lape looks to shoot during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-8.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Alexis Shiderly reaches for the ball during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-7.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Jordan Radzyminski passes the ball during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-6.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel shoots a three pointer during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-5.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Paige Julian shoots during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-4.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Paige Julian goes up for a layup during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-3.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Fans cheer after a Mohawk three point score during a WPIAL championship game. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-2.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Paige Julian goes up for a layup during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic. Orwig_NewCastleNews_2021_Mohawkgirls-1.jpg KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel goes up for a layup during a WPIAL championship game against North Catholic.

“It feels great to win,” Mohawk senior Abby Shoaff said. “We came in knowing we could beat them and we came out on top.”

A 20-point first quarter set the tone for Mohawk. The second-seeded Lady Warriors broke open a 2-2 game when Hannah McDanel, Lape and Shoaff all swished treys in succession. They were able to ride that momentum to a 20-12 lead at the buzzer.

“We definitely knew we had to get off to a good start because chasing them is hard. We did that both times we played them – we chased them the entire time and never caught them,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “That first quarter was huge and those first couple possessions were huge.”

“That start was huge,” Lape added. “I honestly think that changed the game.”

The margin was just enough to keep the top-seeded Trojanettes, playing in their seventh straight WPIAL title game and seeking their fifth straight title, at bay. North Catholic cut the deficit to 30-25 at halftime and 35-33 after three quarters.

Mohawk opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 spurt when Shoaff swished a pair from downtown and McDanel added a trey. It gave the team a 44-35 edge with 4:46 to go.

North Catholic answered with a 10-0 run and took its first – and only – lead of the game, 45-44, with 1:32 remaining.

However, Julian’s bucket and foul shot erased that deficit and put the Warriors back on top for good, 47-45, with 1:10 to go.

“That’s what seniors do. Sometimes, you can’t coach a play out there; you have to rely on kids,” O’Lare said. “When you have an older team that’s been through a lot of stuff – they didn’t panic. We did take some shots that were a little uncharacteristic, but I think, when they were on that run, we were trying to answer them. Defensively, I felt like we buckled back down and made them stay on the perimeter this game. Our game is more of an up-and-down pressing style and we didn’t press them once this time.”

Julian, playing with four personal fouls, was worried the go-ahead play took a disastrous turn, at first.

“I thought I fouled out. I thought they called a charge and that would have been my fifth foul. I didn’t even know if the ball went in. I looked right at the ref and I thought I fouled out,” she said. “We knew that they were going to have their run, eventually, and it was just a matter of time. We talked to each other on the court to stay calm and collected. We knew we had this.”

She was correct on that part. The Lady Warriors sealed the game at the foul line. Lape made four free throws and Julian converted three.

“It was the best defense and best offense we’ve had the whole season and this was the night to do it, to get them to chase us,” Lape said.

Julian led Mohawk’s balanced attack with 15 points, while Lape finished with 14, McDanel had 13 and Shoaff finished with 12.

“You need that,” O’Lare said. “You need everybody’s best offensively to get into the 50s in order to beat that team. It’s special, for a school like us up in Mohawk to come down and get two in a row is pretty sweet.”

The Lady Warriors advance to the PIAA tournament on Friday. They reached the PIAA quarterfinals last year before the postseason was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions.

“It was awesome this again. It’s like a revenge tour because last year, due to COVID, our season got cut short. We wanted to win again,” Julian said. “Just having people and that energy here is a game changer. Last year, we were so used to playing in front of tons and tons of people. So, to have the opportunity for students and more family to come is definitely awesome.”

