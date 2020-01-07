The Mohawk High girls basketball team sits alone in first place in the section standings.
The Lady Warriors hung on for a 55-44 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win over Beaver.
Mohawk is now 5-0 in section play and 10-1 overall. The Lady Bobcats slipped to 4-1, 8-2. Freedom is tied for second at 4-1, 8-1.
The Lady Warriors built a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 30-13 at the break. Mohawk led 42-23 going to the fourth quarter.
Karly McCutcheon led all scorers for the Lady Warriors with 17 points. Paige Julian was next with 15 tallies and Nadia Lape added 13.
Payton List scored 13 points to lead Beaver (4-1, 8-2).
New Castle 63, Ambridge 18
The Lady ‘Canes raced to a big early lead and cruised to a Section 2-4A road win over the Lady Bridgers.
New Castle (3-2, 8-4) led 23-6 after one quarter and 44-11 at the half.
“It was a good win and a good team win,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “Everybody played well and played their game.
“I thought we kept our head and kept pushing for 32 minutes.”
Aayanni Hudson tossed in a game-high 22 points to go with seven steals for New Castle. Alaya Respress recorded 13 markers for the winners.
Kerri Lyles chipped in with nine points and a team-best 10 rebounds, while Mia Graham pulled down six boards.
Ambridge is now 0-4, 1-8.
Laurel 46, South Side Beaver 29
The Lady Spartans snapped their three-game losing streak with a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Rams.
Laurel (4-1, 6-5) tied South Side Beaver (4-1, 6-4) for second place in the section standings.
“This was a big win for us,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “It was great team balance and we had a great defensive effort.”
Johnna Hill led a balanced Laurel attack with 11 points and Lucia Lombardo was next with 10.
“Hill came in off the bench and Lombardo stepped into the starting lineup; they both came up big for us and led us to the win,” Stebbins said.
Regan Atkins chipped in nine points and seven assists for Laurel. Mikyla Slater and Reese Bintrim pulled down seven rebounds apiece for the Lady Spartans.
Lex Knopko recorded 10 points for South Side Beaver.
Reynolds 52, Wilmington 35
The Lady Greyhounds struggled in the second half in a District 10, Region 4-2A road loss.
Wilmington (0-1, 3-7) trailed 21-17 at the half.
Meredith Glavach garnered 14 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds and Nadia Huebner was next with 12.
Beaver Falls 53, Ellwood City 50
The Lady Wolverines fell short in dropping a Section 1-3A road decision to the Lady Tigers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (0-5, 1-9) led 27-21 at the half. Beaver Falls (1-4, 1-9) cut the deficit to 36-35 going to the fourth quarter.
Kyla Servick netted 20 points to lead the Lady Wolverines. Olivia Battaglia chipped in with 11.
Macyla Collins collected a game-high 27 points for Beaver Falls.
Union 63, Cornell 9
The Lady Scots got back in the win column with an easy Section 1-1A home win over the Lady Raiders.
Union (1-4, 2-9) led 26-2 after the first quarter and 47-5 at the half.
Maddie Wynn led three Lady Scots in double figures with 21 points. Zoe Lepri tossed in 13 tallies for Union and Nina Casalandra was next with 12.
Wynn pulled down a team-best nine rebounds, while Kendall Preuhs posted eight.
Heidi Stephenson scored three points for Cornell (0-4, 1-10).
Shenango 48,
Aliquippa 44
The Lady Wildcats improved to 2-3 in Section 1-2A, 5-5 overall, with the win on the road.
Kylee Rubin led the Lady Wildcats (2-3, 5-5) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Emilee Fedrizzi added four steals.
Janie Natale had six points as Shenango mounted a major rally in the fourth quarter. She made two one-and-one free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
The Lady Quips are now 1-4, 3-8.
Avonworth 59, Neshannnock 44
The struggles continued for the defending WPIAL Class 3A champions with the Section 1 homecourt defeat.
The Lady Lancers are now 2-3, 4-6. Avonworth improved to 3-2, 6-4.
Kaylee George and Mairan Haggerty (three 3-pointers) scored 11 points apiece for Neshannock and Neleh Nogay chipped in with 10.
The Lady Lancers were outrebounded 38-22 and made 16 of 67 shots compared to 25 of 47 for the Lady ‘Lopes.
“They had 20 points in transition baskets and 10 points off turnovers,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We’re just not playing well right now — not rebounding, not boxing out, not shooting well, not playing defense.”
