PITTSBURGH — Perimeter play propelled the Mohawk High girls basketball team into the WPIAL semifinals.
The Lady Warriors buried 14 3-pointers Saturday en route to a 70-58 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round win over East Allegheny at North Hills High School.
Mohawk (20-3) advances to meet Carlynton at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at West Allegheny. The Lady Cougars (15-8) reached the semifinals with a 42-37 win over Freedom.
Wednesday’s winner will move on to the championship to face the survivor of the Beaver-Avonworth matchup at 11 a.m. Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
Saturday’s win also nailed down a spot in the PIAA playoffs for the Lady Warriors as six teams from the WPIAL in Class 3A qualify for the state bracket.
Karly McCutcheon led the barrage from the outside, canning eight 3-pointers to account for all 24 of her team-high markers for Mohawk. Paige Julian was next with 17 points and Nadia Lape chipped in with 13.
Hannah McDanel tossed in 10 tallies for the winners.
Abby Henderson recorded a game-high 27 points for East Allegheny. Amala Johnson was next with 25.
Carlynton enters Wednesday’s contest winners of 11 of its last 12 games. The Lady Cougars are led by Jada Lee, a Mount St. Mary’s recruit.
