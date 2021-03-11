The Mohawk High girls basketball team got the job done Wednesday night.
The Lady Warriors took care of Beaver Falls for a third time this season with a 61-31 WPIAL Class 3A semifinal-round home decision.
Second-seeded Mohawk defeated the 14th-seeded Lady Tigers in Section 1 play in the regular season, 67-43 and 67-44.
“They have improved,” Lady Warriors coach Mike O’Lare said of Beaver Falls. “It’s hard sometimes when you’re facing a section team for a third time. Especially when they come from a spot they came from.
“To be able to play at home was a key.”
Second-seeded Mohawk (16-4) advances to the WPIAL championship game for a second consecutive season. The Lady Warriors will meet top-seeded North Catholic (18-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny.
Both teams are defending WPIAL champions. Mohawk won its first district title last season, 44-26 over Beaver in Class 3A action. North Catholic defeated Southmoreland in Class 4A play, 61-44.
The Lady Trojans swept the regular-season series between the Section 1 foes, 54-38 and 58-49.
Mohawk took charge early against Beaver Falls (7-14), building a 25-8 lead after one quarter.
“I didn’t have to worry about getting the kids up. That showed in the first quarter,” O’Lare said of his team playing for a berth in the WPIAL championship game. “We have a senior-laden group of kids. They knew what they had to do.
“It’s super hard to maintain that type of a start for four quarters. But we did it when we needed to.”
Mohawk had success in multiple ways in the opening quarter.
“We were getting a little bit of everything in that first quarter, O’Lare said. “Our three scorers were putting the ball in the hole.
“It’s exactly what you would script out to be a good start. It just shows how focused they are.”
The Lady Warriors pushed the lead to 36-17 at the break.
“I just told the girls they are 16 minutes away form going back to the championship game,” O’Lare said. “We need to continue to defend and continue to play hard.”
That’s what Mohawk did over those final 16 minutes. The Lady Warriors carried a 53-25 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“There wasn’t as much celebrating as last year,” O’Lare said of how the girls handled it at the end of the game. “They were more locked in.
“I give a lot of credit to these kids for being mentally tough, getting through shutdowns and everything like that. I’m super proud of these kids.”
Paige Julian and Hannah McDanel scored 20 points each to lead Mohawk. Nadia Lape was next with 13 markers.
“We need that type of play and balance on Saturday,” O’Lare said. “More importantly, we have to defend like we have the last couple of games.”
Macyla Collins netted nine points to lead Beaver Falls.
