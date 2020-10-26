The Mohawk High football team reached six straight for the Mohawk High football team Saturday.
The Warriors were outscored by 21 points in the second half in dropping a 47-20 WPIAL Midwestern Conference home matchup with Freedom.
John Voss, Marc Conti and Cory Brown scored one touchdown each for Mohawk (1-6 Midwestern, 1-6 overall).
Freedom (4-3, 4-3) led 20-14 at the half.
