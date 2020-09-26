Mohawk wanted to avoid chasing New Brighton.
But, that’s exactly what the Warriors had to do Friday. Facing an early deficit, Mohawk played catch-up all evening, but fell short in a 27-14 loss in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle.
The Lions (3-0 conference, 3-0 overall) scored on their first two possessions, which proved to be too much for Mohawk (1-2, 1-2) to overcome.
“First, there’s no good team to fall behind against in this conference,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “Second, New Brighton is a big, physical football team. We just weren’t able to match their physicality this week. It’s as simple as that.”
With a sense of urgency and a running game that was totally shut down by New Brighton, the Warriors went to the air. It provided the offense with a spark as John Voss connected with Ethan Fritzley over the middle for a 43-yard touchdown pass after the squad recovered a muffed punt. That brought Mohawk within 13-7 midway through the second quarter.
However, a long return on the ensuing kickoff set up Gabe Haddox’s 22-yard TD pass to Nya Greene to put the guests up, 20-7.
“We couldn’t get out of our own way,” McCutcheon said. “The coaching was bad and we had way too many penalties. We would take one step forward and two steps backwards. Our opponents are too good in this conference to play like that and expect to come out on the winning side.”
New Brighton added to its lead with another Haddox to Greene score in the third quarter. Vince Argiro made it a 27-14 game with a 1-yard TD run seconds into the fourth quarter.
The Lions’ relentless pressure stifled the Warriors throughout the final frame. Mohawk got to the 5 on a 50-yard pass from Voss to Jordan Mollenkopf on its last possession, but a pair of sacks stalled the drive.
“Voss is a good quarterback and he can certainly sling it. We knew that,” New Brighton coach Joe Greco said. “We knew there were going to be a lot of plays to be made in the air. They made some and we made some. We had a tremendous pass rush and that was the difference, I think.”
While Mohawk finished in the red in rushing yardage (minus-18), Voss threw for 221 yards. Mollenkopf caught six passes for 110 yards for the Warriors, who return to action at Riverside.
“There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves,” McCutcheon said. “We’ll come in (Saturday) and watch the film to see how we can get better. We have to get ready for Riverside next week, so it doesn’t get any easier.”
