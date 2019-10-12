The offense struggled Friday night for the Mohawk High football team.
The Warriors amassed just 91 total yards of offense in a 44-0 WPIAL nonconference home loss to the Blue Devils.
Mohawk (0-8 overall) trailed 17-0 after one quarter and 37-0 at the half. Burgettstown closed the scoring with seven markers in the third period.
Brian Cline led the Warriors with 51 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Mohawk quarterback Boden Leslie was 0 of 8 through the air with three interceptions.
Nick Beam intercepted a pass for the Warriors.
Mohawk (0-6 Midwestern Athletic Conference) visits Ellwood City Lincoln (0-6, 0-8) at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
