Ellwood City Lincoln, Laurel and Neshannock all reached the WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball playoffs this fall.
The three programs, as well as Mohawk, were well-represented on the Section 1 all-star teams as well. The Lady Wolverines’ Avory Elchison, Danielle McCowin and Breanna Reisinger joined the Lady Lancers’ Kaylee George, the Lady Spartans’ Faith Gibson and the Lady Warriors’ Megan Veon on the first squad.
Ellwood City finished second in the section at 10-2, behind champ Beaver. The Lady Wolverines beat Seton LaSalle, 3-2, in the WPIAL quarterfinals, but fell to North Catholic, 3-0, in the quarterfinals. Laurel and Neshannock tied for third at 7-5. The Lady Lancers beat Carlynton, 3-2, in the preliminary round, but dropped a 3-1 decision to Frazier in the first round.
The Lady Spartans dropped a 3-2 decision to Keystone Oaks in the preliminary round. Mohawk finished 1-11 in section play.
