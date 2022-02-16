The Mohawk High boys basketball team closed the season in style Tuesday night.
The Warriors outlasted Cornell for a 52-50 overtime victory in a WPIAL nonsection home decision.
Mohawk (6-16) trailed 18-16 after one quarter before taking a 29-23 margin into halftime. The Raiders (6-16) knotted the count at 38 going to the fourth quarter. The teams were again deadlocked at 45 at the end of regulation.
Jay Wrona tossed in 17 points to lead the Warriors and Keigan Hopper was next with 11. Mason Hopper chipped in with nine markers.
MJ Smith netted 29 points to lead all scorers for Cornell. The Raiders end the season on a four-game losing streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.