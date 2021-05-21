NATRONA HEIGHTS — The Mohawk High baseball team had its chances in its WPIAL Class 3A playoff opener on Thursday.
But the Warriors came up short on several occasions in a 5-1 loss to Valley at Highlands High.
“We left 10 runners on base,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said. “We had plenty of opportunities. We threatened over and over again. Valley had timely hits all night. They put the ball in play when they needed to.
“The big hits escaped us,” he added. “I felt we were one or two hits away from getting right back into the game.”
Cooper Vance went the distance to end his season at 4-2. He gave up just one earned run, 10 hits and two walks while striking out eight.
“Cooper pitched well overall,” Maiorano said. “He gave up three singles in the first inning that led to their two runs, then he shut them down for the next four innings. He just found things that worked for him.”
Marc Conti had two hits for the Warriors.
Maiorano said that while the early loss is tough to handle, his team will be back.
“We graduate two players (Jordan Mollenkopf and Austin McBride),” he said. “We won eight of our last 10. The hardest thing is that we’re still a young team experience-wise. Two years ago when we went to the playoffs, we had mostly freshmen and juniors. Then when we weren’t able to play last year, those younger kids were still young.
“Valley was senior heavy and their veteran players stepped up. Hopefully next year, the kids will take advantage of being more experienced.”
The Warriors bow out at 11-8. The Vikings move on at 13-7.
