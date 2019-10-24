By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
It’s been awhile for the Mohawk middle school football team.
It has been 16 years, in fact, since the Warriors finished unbeaten and won an outright Tri-County middle school championship.
Mohawk broke that drought with a convincing 41-12 verdict over Neshannock on Wednesday night at the Warriors’ field.
Mohawk tied Laurel for the crown 13 years ago, but this outright crown was special for head coach Eric Verdi, who is in his fifth season at the helm.
“Neshannock teams have beaten these kids since they were Pee Wees and Midgets, so this win meant a lot,” said Verdi, whose son A.J., is a member of the team. “We beat them 16-8 the first time we played them this year, but we passed a lot in that game and we felt we needed to run the ball more this time. Our game plan on defense was to hold them to one score or two and we were able to do that as well.”
The running game certainly clicked this time around. Turk Davis rushed for 134 yards on 15carries and quarterback Jay Wrona passed for one touchdown and ran for two more.
Verdi said that his players were inspired by a visit from Mohawk varsity coach Tim McCutcheon on Tuesday.
“Coach McCutcheon is very close with these kids and he came and spoke to them about the meaning of this game and what it meant to the future of Mohawk football,” Verdi said. “He showed the boys his commitment to the program and asked for the same commitment from them.”
Mohawk scored first on a 60-yard pass from quarterback Wrona to Dante Retort and added a second first-quarter score on a 3-yard run by Wrona. Wrona scored again on a 3-yard run in the second quarter before the Warriors added a 27-yrd run by Justin Boston.
Davis added runs of 47 and 54 yards. Josh Wilkins tacked on six point-after kicks.
Mohawk finished the season at 8-0 and Blaise Paglia’s Neshannock team was 6-2.
Team members for the Warriors are Jackson Chapman, Jay Wrona, Isaiah Wolosyn, Justin Boston, Michael Fleeson, Blake Book, Conner Hart, Matthew Micco, Josh Wilkins, Turk Davis, Leyton Wagner, Gennaro Perry, A.J. Verdi, Dante Retort, Sam List, Trevor Presnar, Eric Barber, Rey Creso-Morrison, John Gleghorn, Gavin Harris, William McPherson, Vincent Perry, Jack Mays, Alexander Chapman, Brian Burchfield, Dillon Sumey and Aiden Bowser.
Verdi’s coaching staff includes Matt Argiro, Mike Micco, Ryan Hites and Eugene Tarica.
