The Mohawk High boys soccer team came alive in the second half Saturday.
Dylan Lloyd and Anthony Quear scored two goals each to lead the Warriors to a 4-1 nonsection road win over Hopewell.
Mohawk (6-5-1) has won five straight.
Lloyd and Quear both assisted on a goal as well. Ronnie Shirilla and Kaleb Lloyd also added assists for Mohawk.
The game was scoreless at the half.
Dylan Kerr made five saves in goal to earn the win.
Girls soccer
Mohawk falls
The Lady Warriors dropped a 6-0 decision to visiting Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in WPIAL Section 3-1A action.
Mohawk is now 4-5, 4-6.
Volleyball
Lady Warriors roll to win
Mohawk defeated visiting Carrick 25-7, 25-8, 25-13 in a nonsection matchup.
Jenny Lyda served nine aces for the Lady Warriors (3-7) and Paige Householder was next with seven. Cassie Jones chipped in with six, while Talia Magno tallied three kills and four aces.
Mohawk won the JV match as well, 25-5, 25-9.
Audrey Magno delivered six aces, four kills and three blocks for the Lady Warriors and Ryleigh Logan served nine aces. Jenna Barth posted four aces and three assists for the victors.
