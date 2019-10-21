The Mohawk High boys soccer team fell short Saturday.
The Warriors started strong but couldn’t sustain the momentum, dropping a 4-2 WPIAL Class 1A playoff decision to Greensburg Central Catholic at Butler High School.
Mohawk (7-10-1), seeded No. 15, was competing in the playoffs for just the second time in program history and second consecutive season.
“Going in this year, knowing our record and how close we were against teams in our section, we knew we could compete,” Warriors coach Micah Bell said. “It was an exciting game. I just wish it could have gone differently for us.”
Second-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-1) advances to battle seventh-seeded Avonworth (15-3) on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
The Warriors got on the board first in the fifth minute when John Colella scored on a header off a corner kick from Jacob Owoc. The score held for about 20 minutes until the Centurions knotted the count on a corner kick by Jacob Gretz. The boot was headed into the goal by Skowronek.
“We wanted to come out on the offensive attack,” Bell said. “We had the lead for about 20 minutes. It was really exciting to get that early lead.
“We hung with them for most of the game. We went into it knowing we could compete. There were just a couple of things that kind of fell apart for us.”
The 1-1 score held until halftime. Indiana recruit Nate Ward scored two goals in the second half for Greensburg Central Catholic. The first tally came early in the second half and the second was an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 66th minute to increase the Centurions’ lead to 4-2.
Dylan Lloyd’s goal for the Warriors just a minute after Ward’s first tied the game at 2. That stalemate didn’t last long as Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mason Fabean put his team up for good with a marker.
Alex Boston was the goalkeeper for Mohawk.
“Boston faced a lot of shots and he made some incredible saves,” Bell said.
Mohawk loses 12 players to graduation — Anton Donghai, Ronnie Shirilla, Jacob Owoc, John Colella, Boston, Preston McConnell, Brendan Nero, Gavin Coblentz, Jacob Sainato, Preston Renner, Lloyd and Dylan Kerr.
“We had an incredibly strong group,” Bell said. “They were 0-17 as freshmen and they knew it would take time to develop. It’s been a special class these last four years. One of those groups that doesn’t come around too often.
“I think it’s going to be another building year next year. Losing that many seniors will hurt us. I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re back in the playoffs in the next couple of years. We’ll have eight or nine players coming up next year as freshmen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.