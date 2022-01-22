The Mohawk High boys basketball team struggled defensively Friday night.
The Warriors allowed at least 21 points in eery quarter to Summit Academy in an 89-61 WPIAL nonsection home loss.
Keigan Hopper recorded 17 points for Mohawk (3-11) and Jay Wrona was next with 13. Mark Rudesill added 10 tallies. Hopper made five of the Warriors’ 3-pointers.
The Warriors made 14 3-pointers.
Kylee Davenport delivered a game-best 27 points for Summit Academy (2-4).
Greenville 61, Wilmington 39
The Trojans started strong and rolled to a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home decision over the Greyhounds.
Wilmington (0-7 region, 1-12 overall) fell behind 14-4 after the first quarter. The Greyhounds rallied in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 25-20 at the half. Greenville (4-4, 7-7) pushed the buffer to 40-32 going to the final frame.
Tuff McConahy netted 14 points for Wilmington and Colin Hill was next with 11. McConahy grabbed eight rebounds, while Hill contributed 10 boards and six assists.
Girls
Blackhawk 82, New Castle 32
The Lady ‘Canes couldn’t overcome a slow start in dropping a Section 2-4A road decision to the Lady Cougars.
New Castle (1-7, 4-8) trailed 26-9 after the first quarter and 55-15 at the half.
Neena Flora and Aayanni Hudson scored nine points each for the Lady ‘Canes.
Quinn Boronni bucketed 15 markers for Blackhawk (7-0, 13-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.