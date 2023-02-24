MOON TOWNSHIP — The bid for a berth in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game is over for the Mohawk High boys basketball team.
The fourth-seeded Warriors started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a 59-45 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round playoff matchup to fifth-seeded Deer Lakes at Moon High School on Thursday night.
Mohawk (20-4) is headed to the consolation bracket and will play ninth-seeded Seton-La Salle on the Warriors’ home floor on Saturday at a time to be determined.
Mohawk has lost three of its last four games.
The Lancers (15-8) will meet top-seeded Steel Valley on Monday at a time and site to be determined in the semifinals. It’s the first trip to the semifinals for Deer Lakes since 1985.
Deer Lakes built an 11-4 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 22-11 at the half. The Warriors cut the deficit to 38-31 after three periods.
Jay Wrona scored 12 points for Mohawk and Deven Sudziak supplied 11. Bobby Fadden followed with 10 markers.
Wrona buried four of the Warriors’ eight 3-pointers and Sudziak was next with three.
Bryce Robson registered a game-best 22 points for Deer Lakes.
