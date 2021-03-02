CLAYSVILLE — The season came to an end for the Mohawk High boys basketball team Monday night.
The Warriors couldn’t sustain an early lead in dropping a 64-35 WPIAL Class 3A playoff matchup to host McGuffey.
Mohawk bows out at 3-20 overall, including 10 consecutive losses.
The 18th-seeded Warriors led 12-11 after one period. The 15th-seeded Highlanders, though, rallied to forge a 29-18 lead at the half. McGuffey pushed the buffer to 46-28 after three quarters.
The Highlanders (10-6) will meet second-seeded Neshannock (15-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Lancers’ floor.
Jackson Miller led Mohawk with 14 points and Jay Wrona was next with 10.
Ethan Janovich netted a game-high 26 markers for McGuffey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.