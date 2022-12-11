The building process continues for Mohawk’s boys.
Coming off a 6-16 season, the Warriors return a majority of their roster and hope to take another step this winter.
“We’re in a much better spot than we were a year ago at this time, all the way around,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “Our numbers are up; the returning kids are a year older and the offseason was huge for us. We needed to get through a year and an offseason. I feel like we’re all speaking the same language now.”
Mohawk had just two seniors last year — and only one senior now — so young players were forced into immediate action with a new head coach. That should pay off for the Warriors this season.
“When you get a job, you have to start over, sometimes,” said O’Lare, who is in his second season guiding the boys program. “That’s what we were doing. At that time, it was complicated because everybody was so young. But, it’s a benefit now for everyone.
“We had a really good offseason and we really needed a good one. Coming back in, we have a lot of football kids and they got to the playoffs, so that limited what they could do for a while,” he continued. “When they came back over, they know what we are capable of if we work hard. I think they are excited because they got a little taste of it this summer.”
At times, Mohawk started five sophomores last year, but all seven played key minutes. Junior Jay Wrona leads the group. He paced the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game. He hit 60 3-pointers as well. Keigan Hopper averaged 9.5 ppg and connected for 22 treys. Mason Hopper (6.1 ppg, 22 treys) was next. Justin Boston (5.4, 20), J.J. Nail (3.0, 10), Dante Retort and Leyton Wager are the other juniors. Deven Sudziak is the team’s lone senior.
“We have a skilled group. The kids are very athletic,” O’Lare said. “We lack size. That is not going to be a strength for us. We hope our athleticism, quickness and length makes up for a lack of size.”
The Warriors are focused on shoring up a defense that allowed 59.5 points per game.
“They know, after a year of going through it, and we know, as coaches, that we have to be 100 percent better defensively. We’re spending a lot of time there,” O’Lare said. “It’s hard when we were such a young team last year. As much work as we put in, it was never going to show. We got better as the season as went on, but that league we were in was brutal and most of the kids were upperclassmen. We know we have to defend and do it for four quarters. We’ll be facing a lot of good coaches and good teams, so we have to be able to get stops and that’s what we’ve been working on.
“We have to earn everything we’re going to go to get,” he continued. “You don’t get a lot of respect when you go 6-16, so we have to earn a lot of that this year.”
