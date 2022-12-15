The Mohawk school board approved the resignation of seventh and eighth grade spring cheerleading coach Courtney Bauder.
The board subsequently approved the appointment of Alison Bell as coach, and Ashley Magliocca and Gianna Retort as volunteers.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 4:06 am
