By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
A big inning helped propel the Mohawk High baseball team to a win Thursday.
The Warriors scored five runs in the second inning en route to an 8-5 nonsection home win over Laurel.
Mohawk (11-7) managed six total hits, led by J.C. Voss with two. Austin McBride and Voss drove in two runs each for the victors.
Justin Fell had two of the Spartans’ eight hits. He also knocked in a pair of runs for the winners.
Brady Harman and picked up the victory. Harman worked three frames, giving up four hits and four runs — two earned — with two walks and a strikeout.
Hunter Kobialka started and took the loss. Kobialka tossed 1 1/3 innings, allowing no hits and four runs — two earned — with three walks and no strikeouts.
The Warriors tallied five markers in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Laurel (11-7) scored two runs in the second, two in the third and one in the sixth.
Neshannock 14,Freedom 4
The Lancers closed out the regular season with the five-inning nonsection rout at the Neshannock field.
J.A. Quahliero improved his record to 2-0. He went three innings, giving up two earned runs, two hits and no walks while striking out three.
Matt Nativio led the winners’ 16-hit attack with three hits, including a double and two RBIs. Michael Morelli added three hits, including a double and one RBI, Connor Montgomery added a single, double and three RBIs, Jack Glies two singles and a double and Nate Rynd two RBIs.
The Lancers, who broke a three-game losing streak, head into the playoffs at 12-8.
Softball
Mercer 4,
Wilmington 2
The Lady Greyhounds left seven runners on base in dropping a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road decision to the Lady Mustangs.
Remi Koi (6-1) went the distance in taking the loss. Koi allowed nine hits and four runs — three earned — with three walks and nine strikeouts.
“Remi Koi threw a great game,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “We just didn’t get the hits to bring them in.
“The girls played their hearts out. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
The Lady Greyhounds (10-2, 10-2) recorded nine hits, including three by Ella Krarup. Jadyn Flick was next with two.
Wilmington scored a run in the third and one in the fifth.
Mercer plated one tally in the third and three in the fifth.
Neshannock 9,
Union 3
Kaylee Smith posted three hits and three RBIs to lead the Lady Lancers to a nonsection home victory over the Lady Scots.
Neshannock (9-5) clubbed 12 hits.
Aaralyn Nogay and Gabby Perod both delivered two hits and two RBIs for the victors.
Abigale Measel (7-5) went the distance to pick up the win. Measel surrendered six hits and three runs with no walks and five strikeouts.
Halaena Blakley took the loss. Blakley allowed 12 hits and nine runs, with two walks and three strikeouts.
Mallory Gorgacz recorded two hits for Union (10-7).
Former Neshannock softball coach Tracy Kimmel was recognized prior to the game for his 21 seasons as the school’s coach.
The Lady Lancers notched two runs in the first, four in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Union scored one run in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth.
Track and field
Wilmington competes
The Greyhounds’ boys and girls quad participated in the District 10 MCAC Meet, which was held at Grove City High.
Wilmington’s boys 400 relay team of Trevor Sturgeon, Ethan Susen, Luke Edwards and Darren Miller won the race in 44.19. Miller took third in the 100 in 11.51.
Susen won the 200 in 23.06. The Greyhounds’ 1600 relay team of Miller, Susen, Beau Reed and Ethan Winters placed second in the 1600 relay in 3:35.55.
On the girls side, Wilmington’s 3200 relay team of Becka Book, Emma Mason, Grace Mason and Ava Shearer took first in 10:05.44.
Lindsey Martineau finished second in the 100 hurdles in 15.70.
Elizabeth Miles won the 400 in 59.73 and Book was third in 1:03.98.
The Lady Greyhounds’ 400 relay squad of Book, Martineau, Miles and Grace Mason finished second in 51.46.
Martineau placed third in the 300 hurdles in 47.33.
Grace Mason won the 800 in 2:21.01 and Miles finished third in the 200 in 26.49.
Wilmington’s 1600 relay team of Martineau, Emma Mason, Grace Mason and Miles finished second in 4:12.88.
