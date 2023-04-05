The Mohawk High baseball team put the game away in the sixth inning Tuesday.
The Warriors scored three runs to pull away for a 9-4 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win over Neshannock.
The Lancers scored three runs in the fifth to close to 6-4. Mohawk, though, shut the door with three markers in the sixth.
The Warriors (3-1 section, 5-1 overall) pounded out 13 hits, led by Bobby Fadden, Jay Wrona and Aidan Bowser with three each.
Jackson Chapman and Mason Hopper contributed two hits apiece for Mohawk.
Wrona knocked in three runs for the winners, while Chapman and Hopper delivered two each.
Vinny Pezzuolo started and picked up the win. Pezzuolo pitched four innings, surrendering one hit and one unearned run with two walks and three strikeouts.
Neshannock (1-1, 3-1) notched five hits. Grant Melder and Luke Glies garnered two hits each for the Lancers. Nate Rynd drove in two runs for Neshannock.
Giovanni Valentine started and took the loss. Valentine tossed two innings, giving up five hits and three runs — all earned — with a walk and a strikeout.
Mohawk scored a run in the first, four in the third, one in the fourth and three more in the sixth.
Neshannock plated a marker in the second and three in the fifth.
Laurel 10, Northgate 0
Luca Santini had two hits, including a home run and four RBIs, to propel the Spartans to a Section 2-2A road win over the Flames.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Laurel (2-2, 2-3) collected seven total hits.
Connor Pontzloff and Luca Santini recorded two hits each for the Spartans. Santini also slugged a home run and drove in four runs.
Tyler Shearer knocked in three runs for Laurel and Jacob McBride added a pair.
Hunter Kobialka went the distance to grab the victory. Kobialka gave up four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
North Hills 14,
New Castle 3
The seventh inning was tough on the Red Hurricane in a Section 3-5A loss to the Indians at Flaherty Field.
New Castle led 3-2 going to the seventh. However, North Hills scored 12 runs in the frame to rally for the victory.
The ‘Canes (0-2, 0-4) recorded six hits.
Anthony Miller delivered three hits, including a two-run home run in the first inning. Malik Jefferson added a triple for New Castle.
Dom Ratkovich (0-1) took the loss in relief. Ratkovich pitched one inning, giving up four hits and seven runs — four earned — with a walk and a strikeout.
Keelan Stewart started for the ‘Canes. Stewart worked five innings, surrendering five hits and two runs — one earned — with four walks and three strikeouts.
New Castle scored two runs in the first and one in the sixth.
North Hills tallied two runs in the second and 12 in the seventh.
The ‘Canes return to the diamond at 4 p.m. Friday against Jamestown.
Wilmington 10,
Sharpsville 1
The Greyhounds took control with eight runs in the first inning in a District 10, 1-1A/2A road win over the Blue Devils.
Wilmington (3-0, 3-0) pounded out 12 total hits.
Ben Miller, Tyler Mikulin, Brodie Dewberry and Colby Lewis notched two hits each for the Greyhounds. Miller, Dewberry, Lewis and Garrett Heller added two RBIs apiece
Rocky Serafino (1-0) started and picked up the win. Serafino tossed six innings, giving up one hit and an unearned run with six walks and two strikeouts.
Wilmington recorded eight markers in the first inning and two more in the third.
Sharpsville scored its run in the third inning.
The Greyhounds will travel to Mercer at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Union 17,
Leechburg 16, 8 innings
The Scotties collected 21 total hits in a Section 2-1A road decision over the Bulldogs.
However, Union scored the game-winning run without the benefit of a hit. Brennen Porter raced home with what proved to be the winning tally on a wild pitch with two outs in the eighth.
The Scotties jumped out to an 8-0 lead after a half inning. Leechburg responded with four in the first and 10 more in the second.
“You score eight runs in the first, blow that lead and somehow find a way to fall behind, it’s somewhat alarming,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “We’re a little behind, but we’re starting to get some field time.
“Things are coming together. You can’t complain about putting 21 hits together.”
Porter posted four hits and two RBIs.
Mark Stanley slugged four hits, including a two-run homer in the third inning. He had three RBIs as well. Rocco Galmarini garnered three hits and three RBIs for the Scotties.
Matt Stanley supplied three hits and two RBIs for Union, while Mike Gunn and Dennen Bowen added two hits apiece.
Dayne Johnke (1-0) picked up the win in relief. Johnke hurled 6 2/3 innings, giving up 10 hits, eight runs — five earned — with two walks and a strikeout. Johnke also drove in two runs.
Union plated eight runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the eighth.
Leechburg recorded four markers in the first, 10 in the second and two in the fourth.
Union is back in action at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Shenango at Pullman Park.
Quaker Valley 11,
Ellwood City 1
The Wolverines managed just two hits in a Section 1-3A home loss to the Quakers.
Nick Magnifico started and took the loss. Magnifico pitched 1 1/3 inning, giving up five hits and five runs — all earned — with a walk and two strikeouts.
The Wolverines plated their marker in the fourth frame.
Quaker Valley scored two runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Softball
Laurel 15,
Freedom 0
Grace Kissick paced the Lady Spartans to a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Kissick clubbed two hits, including a home run and driving in four runs.
The Lady Spartans (2-0, 3-0) slugged 11 hits.
Ivy Pancher also posted two hits for the victors. Hayden Seifert and Pancher added two RBIs each.
Pancher delivered a triple as well.
Autumn Boyd went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed one hit with four walks and seven strikeouts.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Laurel scored 11 runs in the first inning and four in the second.
Wilmington 8,
Mercer 1
Faith Jones had two hits, including a solo home run, to propel the Lady Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over the Lady M’s.
Wilmington recorded 12 hits. Graeson Grubbs tallied three hits and four RBIs for the Lady Greyhounds. Paije Peterson and Maelee Whiting contributed two hits each, while Whiting drove in a pair of runs.
Ava Williamson had a triple for the victors.
Williamson (3-0) started and picked up the win. Williamson worked five innings, giving up two hits and no runs with four walks and 11 strikeouts.
Wilmington scored two runs in the third, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Mercer notched its run in the sixth.
Wilmington will host New Castle at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Union 13,
Northgate 1
Mia Preuhs ended the game with a walk-off grand slam in the fifth inning to lead the Lady Scots past the Lady Flames in a Section 1-1A contest.
Tori May led Union (3-0, 3-1) with three hits and three RBIs.
Ella Casalandra, Addie Nogay and Preuhs all had two hits each
Preuhs (1-1) picked up the win. She tossed five innings, surrendering one hit and a run with no walks and 12 strikeouts.
Union scored three runs in the first, two in the second, three in the third, on in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Northgate notched its marker in the fourth.
Shenango 17,
New Brighton 0
The Lady Wildcats made short work of New Brighton at home thanks to a huge second inning.
The Class 1-2A game was stopped in the third inning because of the mercy rule. Shenango scored all 17 of its runs in the second inning.
Brianna Aluisa, a freshman, hit a home run and had three RBIs for Shenango (2-1, 2-2). Zoe Offie recorded a triple and four RBIs while Makenna Emerick had three RBIs of her own for the Lady Wildcats.
Shenango’s Kennedi Lynn (2-2) pitched all three innings and allowed one hit, one walk with three strikeouts.
Shenango will compete in nonsection action against Mohawk at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
