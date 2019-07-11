Mohawk athletic director resigns after 15 years

After 15 years as Mohawk High School athletic director, Jared Stratton has stepped down.
“It was a good 15-year run,” Stratton said. “It was a tough decision to make, but I knew it was time.
“When I got hired as a teacher at Mohawk, they called and offered me three jobs at once and the third one was athletic director. I was 25 years old and I couldn’t believe it. But it led me to working with a lot of great people and getting know many outstanding kids and coaches. I sent out emails to all the ADs in the MAC (Midwestern Athletic Conference) to let them know I was stepping down and that was really hard to do. I will miss the relationships the most.”
Stratton is a 1996 Mohawk graduate who went on to earn a degree in chemistry education from Youngstown State University.
District superintendent Michael Leitera commended Stratton for his dedication.
“That job takes a lot of hours,” Leitera said. “He has three young sons who need his time and he wants to spend more time with them.”
Stratton said his three sons, ages 11, 9 and 5, are involved in football, basketball and baseball and he will appreciate the time he now will have to follow their careers.
Leitera said Stratton will continue to be employed as a high school science teacher for the district. Stratton also confirmed that he will continue to coach boys track and field. He said he will aid in the transition for the new athletic director as well.
Leitera said the opening, which by contract pays $9,500 to $10,000 per year, has been posted within the district.
If there is no interest, he said, it will be advertised.
“He has put in a lot of hours and has made our athletic programs better,” Leitera said.
“I won’t be the athletic director anymore, but I’ll always be there supporting,” Stratton said. “I’m a Mohawk guy and I’ll always be a Mohawk guy.”
