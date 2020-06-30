MLB players backing out because of health risks

FILE - In a Monday, March 2, 2020 file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Joe Ross throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Longtime infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross are opting out of playing the 2020 season as Major League Baseball tries to get back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. General manager Mike Rizzo says the team is 100% supportive of Zimmerman and Ross deciding not to play.