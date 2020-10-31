CALIFORNIA, Pa. — CJ Miller scored on a 2-yard run with 54 seconds remaining in the game to propel Shenango to a 28-21 win over California in the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinals on Friday night at the Trojans’ home field.
The Wildcats (7-1) play Clairton in the WPIAL semifinals Friday night. Cal bows out at 6-1.
Clairton defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 54-20, Friday night.
Shenango led 21-7 after the third quarter.
Miller rushed for 84 yards on 16 carries. Tino Campoli passed for 148 yards on 16 tries.
